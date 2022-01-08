 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 16-minute stretch is huge in Vikings’ loss to Falcons
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 16-minute stretch is huge in Vikings' loss to Falcons

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team fell victim to West Rowan scoring outbursts in the second and third quarters and ultimately lost, 73-43, at home Friday night.

The game was close after the first period, as the Vikings trailed, 11-8. But in the second quarter, the Falcons scored 24 points and then came out of the locker room and put up 26 points in the third period. Conversely, during that same 16-minute stretch, the Vikings managed just 24 points.

Kyra Lewis led Central Cabarrus in scoring with 13 points. Amari Haley added seven points, while Kaiya McDonald had five and Jalayah Ray four.

West Rowan was paced by Demya Phifer, who had a game-best 26 points, and Lauren Arnold, who had 22 points. Mya Edwards added 10 points.

Central Cabarrus dropped to 7-7 overall, 3-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. West Rowan is 7-3, 3-2 SPC.

The Vikings play host to China Grove Carson next Friday, and the Falcons visit Salisbury on Tuesday.

