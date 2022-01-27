GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: After honoring former coach, Ragin’ Bulls win knock-down drag-out with Wolverines

Then again, Simmons was here to do what she always does: Coach to win a basketball game. So that’s what she tried to do.

She just had to do it at Hickory Ridge this time from the visiting team’s side of the court.

“It was different sitting on the opposite side,” Simmons said. “At the same time, it just felt like an away game, too. It was good to see a lot of familiar faces and a lot of people showing some love, and I appreciate that.

“At the end of the day, the plaque that Coach Wilson and the girls gave me, I appreciate that. I was surprised. It put a big smile on my face. I love the game of basketball, and I love to see young ladies flourish in it, whether they play for me at whatever school I’m coaching or they just play in the community. I always want to help as much as I can.”

The Wolverines were paced by sophomore guard Jade Clowney, who had 13 points, She was closely followed by Tyler Collins’ 10-point performance, although a host of West Cabarrus players, particularly with strong pressure defense, helped make the game close.

“It would have been nice to come out of here with the win,” said Simmons, an A.L. Brown graduate who is in the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame.