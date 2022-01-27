GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: After honoring former coach, Ragin’ Bulls win knock-down drag-out with Wolverines

HARRISBURG – All the civility was shown before the opening tip, when Hickory Ridge girls basketball coach Jupiter Wilson and his players presented West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons with a plaque of appreciation.
The purpose was to thank Simmons for her contributions to girls basketball in Cabarrus County, especially the eight seasons she coached Hickory Ridge – which included a trip to the state championship game – before leaving for West Cabarrus in 2020.
It was a heartfelt moment that featured appearances from teachers, coaches and administrators who were at Hickory Ridge when Simmons was there, not to mention fluttering hearts from the six Ragin’ Bulls who were in the program she once led.
Then, after all the pomp and circumstance, it was simply time for an all-out brawl.
And that’s exactly what it was.
Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Hickory Ridge jumped all over No. 5 West Cabarrus early, the Wolverines fought back and made the game tight for the final two quarters, but the Ragin’ Bulls ultimately found the resolve to hold on for a 57-47 victory in Harrisburg Thursday night.
Besides it being Simmons’ first trip back to her old stomping grounds, the event also was a huge Greater Metro 4 Conference game.
Entering Thursday, West Cabarrus (6-12 overall, 3-4 in the league) was starting to hit a groove in GMC action, especially coming off a big win over No. 4 Cox Mill 24 hours earlier, as the Wolverines try to make a run for the playoffs.
Hickory Ridge (12-4 overall) was looking to remain unbeaten in conference play (6-0), sharing that exclusive status with Lake Norman, and keep alive its strong hopes for the inaugural league championship.
Check and check.
But it wasn’t easy.
After leading 34-23 at halftime, the Ragin’ Bulls went cold in the third quarter. Actually, they were frigid, perhaps more so than any time this season.
With West Cabarrus swarming on defense, the Ragin’ Bulls managed just four points in the fateful quarter, and the Wolverines were just off the mark on a few 3-point attempts to tie the game.
The Ragin’ Bulls seemed to collect themselves after that, though, as Sheree Gidney, Erica McClary and Gabreyel Cook each provided baskets during a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter and create an advantage that got no smaller than six points the rest of the way despite West Cabarrus’ valiant efforts.
“The kids competed,” said Wilson, who has been the Bulls’ head coach for two seasons. “I think nerves got to them from just playing Coach Simmons – a lot of them played for her.
“The first half, we shot the ball really well. The second half, when we started missing some shots, I think the girls got tight. In the fourth quarter, they rose up to the challenge.”
Junior guard Alyssa Lewis, who has been the Bulls’ top scorer throughout the season, led the way for her team with 14 points. Senior forward Jasmine Fearne had 13 points, and senior guard Gabreyel Cook added 12.
All three were in the Hickory Ridge program under Simmons. Under Wilson, they’ve all taken leadership roles and helped the Bulls keep their championship form. And the new Hickory Ridge leader was pleased with what he saw Thursday.
“We’ve got to clean some things up, but overall it’s good to get a win,” said Wilson, who has guided the Bulls to a 24-6 record, including 12-1 in conference play, over the last two seasons.
“Sometimes it can be good, and sometimes it can be ugly. Tonight, it was a little uglier than we wanted, but we’ll be OK.”
For Simmons, the trip back to Hickory Ridge was a mixture of emotions. On one hand, she was softened by memories of her time there and relationships she built. There was reflecting on the many conference championship teams she had there, especially the 2017 squad she led to the Class 3A state championship game.
Then again, Simmons was here to do what she always does: Coach to win a basketball game. So that’s what she tried to do.
She just had to do it at Hickory Ridge this time from the visiting team’s side of the court.
“It was different sitting on the opposite side,” Simmons said. “At the same time, it just felt like an away game, too. It was good to see a lot of familiar faces and a lot of people showing some love, and I appreciate that.
“At the end of the day, the plaque that Coach Wilson and the girls gave me, I appreciate that. I was surprised. It put a big smile on my face. I love the game of basketball, and I love to see young ladies flourish in it, whether they play for me at whatever school I’m coaching or they just play in the community. I always want to help as much as I can.”
The Wolverines were paced by sophomore guard Jade Clowney, who had 13 points, She was closely followed by Tyler Collins’ 10-point performance, although a host of West Cabarrus players, particularly with strong pressure defense, helped make the game close.
“It would have been nice to come out of here with the win,” said Simmons, an A.L. Brown graduate who is in the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame.
“We just had too many turnovers – too many turnovers at the wrong time. But at the same time, the season’s not lost. We’re making growth.”