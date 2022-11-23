GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Batts’ career night lifts Bulldogs over Spiders

CONCORD – Li’Ara Batts has been an all-conference player for the past two seasons for the Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team.

If Tuesday night, her first game of the 2022-23 season, is any indication, Batts plans on taking things to a whole new level this year.

The junior guard pumped in a career-high 29 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 71-25 season-opening victory over Concord at Charles Rimer Gym.

It was the first loss of the season for Concord, which had ended a 32-game losing streak last Friday night when it defeated Carolina International, 58-18.

But Batts and the Bulldogs were too much on Tuesday.

Batts also had seven rebounds and seven steals for Jay M. Robinson, which took control of the game early and never looked back. In addition, Batts sank 11 of her 13 free-throw attempts.

Destiny Chambers and Ravin Books were also hot for the Bulldogs (1-0), contributing 14 points each. ReSiyah Smith and Destinee Young added six points apiece.

Kaylin Williams led Concord (1-1) with 11 points, and Maryssa Hollis added eight points and JaShonba Brown four.

The Bulldogs play host to Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday, while Concord welcomes Hickory Ridge on that same night.