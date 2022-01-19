GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Blake leads Mount Pleasant to YVC win

STAFF REPORTS
MONROE – Propelled by the sharpshooting of senior guard Jordan Blake, the Mount Pleasant girls basketball team took a 55-30 victory at Monroe Union Academy Friday night.
Blake scorched the Cardinals for 24 points, sinking six 3-pointers, as the Tigers claimed the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference win.
Mount Pleasant improved its record to 6-9 overall, which includes a 2-2 mark in the YVC. Union Academy fell to 3-9, 0-3 YVC.
The Tigers travel to Gray Stone Day (3-6) on Friday.
