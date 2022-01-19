 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Blake leads Mount Pleasant to YVC win
01-19 JORDAN BLAKE MUG

Jordan Blake

MONROE – Propelled by the sharpshooting of senior guard Jordan Blake, the Mount Pleasant girls basketball team took a 55-30 victory at Monroe Union Academy Friday night.

Blake scorched the Cardinals for 24 points, sinking six 3-pointers, as the Tigers claimed the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference win.

Mount Pleasant improved its record to 6-9 overall, which includes a 2-2 mark in the YVC. Union Academy fell to 3-9, 0-3 YVC.

The Tigers travel to Gray Stone Day (3-6) on Friday.

