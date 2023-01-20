 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bond, White fill up boxscore as Wolverines top South Iredell

  • 0
12-12 SOUTH IREDELL-WEST CABARRUS LOGO

STATESVILLE – The freshman connection of Kaiya Bond and Shariah White looked experienced beyond its years Friday night, as Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked West Cabarrus pulled away in the second half to earn a 61-37 road win over South Iredell.

Bond, a 5-foot-10 center, posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, which complemented her four steals and two blocks.

White, a 5-8 guard, put up 14 points, nine rebounds and seven steals, sniffing triple-double territory.

It was the third consecutive win for the Wolverines, who outscored South Iredell by 15 points in the second half after leading by only two at halftime.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

West Cabarrus pushed its record to 11-5 overall and 4-2 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

South Iredell is 4-12, 0-6.

People are also reading…

Also contributing points for the Wolverines were Emonie Hicks (eight points), Rayana Minard (eight), Yanira Finley (six), Jade Clowney (five), Tahjee Robinson (five3), Skylar Burgess (two) and Anna Mathis (one).

Kaydea Johnson led South Iredell with 15 points.

West Cabarrus plays another GMC game at Cox Mill on Tuesday, and South Iredell travels to Alexander Central.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upcoming movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” an adaptation of the best-selling and beloved by generations novel by Judy Blume, dropped its first trailer Thursday ahead of hitting the silver screen this spring. Last week, Lionsgate released the trailer for the film adaptation of the iconic coming-of-age book from 1970. The trailer shows sixth-grader Margaret ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts