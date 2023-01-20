GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bond, White fill up boxscore as Wolverines top South Iredell

STATESVILLE – The freshman connection of Kaiya Bond and Shariah White looked experienced beyond its years Friday night, as Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked West Cabarrus pulled away in the second half to earn a 61-37 road win over South Iredell.

Bond, a 5-foot-10 center, posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, which complemented her four steals and two blocks.

White, a 5-8 guard, put up 14 points, nine rebounds and seven steals, sniffing triple-double territory.

It was the third consecutive win for the Wolverines, who outscored South Iredell by 15 points in the second half after leading by only two at halftime.

West Cabarrus pushed its record to 11-5 overall and 4-2 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

South Iredell is 4-12, 0-6.

Also contributing points for the Wolverines were Emonie Hicks (eight points), Rayana Minard (eight), Yanira Finley (six), Jade Clowney (five), Tahjee Robinson (five3), Skylar Burgess (two) and Anna Mathis (one).

Kaydea Johnson led South Iredell with 15 points.

West Cabarrus plays another GMC game at Cox Mill on Tuesday, and South Iredell travels to Alexander Central.