GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls blast past Spiders in meeting of coaching friends

CONCORD – It was a night the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team won’t soon forget.

It was a night the Concord girls basketball team wants to hurry up and forget.

On Tuesday, in a game featuring head coaches who actually are part of the same staff, Hickory Ridge routed Concord, 83-17, at Coach Bo Court at Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium.

Hickory Ridge is coached by Jupiter Wilson, who’s also the Bulls’ head football coach. The Spiders are headed by first-year coach Darrell Alexander, who also serves as the Hickory Ridge football team’s defensive line coach.

Wilson, though, didn’t exactly take it easy on his football assistant’s basketball squad.

The Bulls took control early and went into the intermission with a commanding 48-7 lead. Ten different players got in the scorebook for Hickory Ridge, led by Erica McClary 18 points.

The 83 points were the most the Ragin’ Bulls have scored in a game since 2018. The 17 were the fewest the Spiders have put up since last season.

This year, Alexander took over for a squad that has struggled over the last nine seasons. But with Alexander onboard, the Spiders opened the 2022-23 campaign by defeating Carolina International School to end a 32-game losing streak.

The Class 3A Spiders simply couldn’t handle the mature 4A Bulls. Hickory Ridge applied defensive pressure that created turnovers and many fast-break opportunities.

Once Concord (1-2) fell deeper in a hole, it was much too tough to overcome.

Senior guard Alyssa Lewis and freshman guard Ma-Kaela Gidney had 14 points apiece for the Bulls (4-1), while junior center Sheree Gidney contributed 12.

A’bria Copeland added eight points, while Chloe Woodward had six, Amya Leathers four, Madison Talbot and Hannah Shampine three each, and Miranda Duley one.

Concord was paced by senior center Maryssa Hollis’ eight points, while Kaylin Williams had five, and Natalie Nebrich and Kate Smith put up two each.

Hickory Ridge also played Wednesday night and blew away Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 77-31. Lewis had a team-high 22 points, and McClary had 13. Sheree Gidney put up 12 points, while Ma-Kaela Gidney added 11, and Leathers contributed 10. Meanwhile, Woodward and Shampine had seven and two points, respectively.

The Bulls next play Waxhaw Cuthbertson on Dec. 6.

Concord takes on West Cabarrus Friday in the CabCo Classic at Cox Mill High School.