GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls’ Cook leaves mark on All-GMC squad; six other Cabarrus athletes honored

CONCORD – On the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team’s roster of standout players this season, Gabreyel Cook didn’t have to provide scoring punch.

The Ragin’ Bulls were a complete team with many other players who could produce points, while Cook had a tendency to provide surprising rebounding abilities for a 5-foot-6 guard and outstanding defensive play.

It paid off well this season, as the Bulls spent the year in the upper echelon of the Greater Metro 4 Conference and ultimately reached the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

It also paid dividends for Cook, as the sophomore was named the 2021-22 GMC Girls Defensive Player of the Year.

Cook averaged 5.4 points while corralling 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Cook was one of three Hickory Ridge players who made the All-GMC team. The other Bulls were junior guard Alyssa Lewis, who averaged 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game; and sophomore center Sheree Gidney, who put up 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per outing.