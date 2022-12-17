GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls make halftime adjustment, hold off West Cabarrus

CONCORD – The rookie-riddled roster for the West Cabarrus girls basketball team was giving highly regarded Hickory Ridge everything it could handle in the first half Friday night.

Everything.

The Wolverines were moving the ball up court against Hickory Ridge’s rugged man-to-man defense and maneuvering inside for baskets that kept the game tight and even gave them occasional leads against a team many believe can win the Greater Metro 4 Conference title.

But with his team clinging to a two-point at halftime, Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson figured it was time to try something he hadn’t all season: employing a 3-2 zone defense.

It paid dividends right away and ultimately paved the way to the Ragin’ Bulls’ 60-47 road victory before a loud crowd at West Cabarrus in a key GMC game that kept Hickory Ridge at the top of the standings.

The Ragin’ Bulls jumped to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in conference games.

West Cabarrus went to 5-3 and is now 1-1 in the GMC.

The move to the zone was rather daring for Hickory Ridge, as Wilson installed the defense only a day earlier. Normally, the Ragin’ Bulls use their stable of quick-footed, quick-handed defenders to apply full-court pressure or settle into a formation that overall creates anarchy for opponents.

But the Wolverines, despite their youth, are also fast and aggressive, and they were effective with how they attacked the basket.

Wilson had seen enough, so he broke from the norm.

“I just told myself at halftime, ‘Jupe, take a risk and see how they respond because I know (the Wolverines) are probably a little more athletic getting to the basket.’” Wilson said after the game. “So I said, ‘Let’s go 3-2 and see how they respond,’ and I knew they were kind of caught off-guard with that because we hadn’t done it all year, and I think that was the difference.”

It was a different form of defensive chaos, but it was effective right away: In the third quarter, the Wolverines committed seven turnovers and rarely got clean looks at the basket, missing four of 13 field goals.

It also helped that Hickory Ridge got hot from deep, as three of its six made field goals in the quarter were 3-pointers by Ma-Kaela Gidney, Alyssa Lewis and Erica McClary.

In the fourth period, things were slightly better for the Wolverines, but they committed turnovers on four of their final five trips down the court. Lewis helped Hickory Ridge finally extend its lead to double digits with about five minutes left in the game when she worked her way inside for a layup, making the score 50-39.

But Lewis said defense mattered most.

“(The Wolverines are) more of a driving team, so obviously when you crowd the paint, it’s hard to get a bucket, so I think it was a good transition to go to zone,” said Lewis, who had 16 points.

“This is a rivalry game, and it was a good win … (The key for us moving forward) is to continue playing together. We played really well together tonight, moving the ball and finding open looks and taking good shots. And we have to continue to play hard on defense.”

Senior guard McClary led all scorers with 22 points, with Chloe Woodward coming off the bench to score seven points for Hickory Ridge.

Junior point guard Jade Clowney paced West Cabarrus with 15 points, but the Wolverines’ underclassmen also were successful.

Freshman Shariah White scored 12 points for West Cabarrus, and three more rookies helped make things difficult for the Bulls: twins Alayja and Rayana Minard, and Kaiya Bond.

“We just didn’t play smart (in the second half),” said West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons, who previously coached at Hickory Ridge before Wilson took over. “We’ve got new pieces, and they’re still coming together. I don’t blame (the loss) on youth because I believe in these freshmen, so it’s just one we’re going to chalk up and learn from and move on.

“We kept fighting. We’ve got things we got to learn in certain times and situations, like angles passing, and we’ve got to work on our free throws. I think it comes as you grow throughout the season. We’ve had some success so far this season, but we have to continue to grow week-to-week, day-to-day, practice-to-practice. Sometimes, when that’s new, it takes a while to learn.”

Wilson said Friday was another good challenge for his team, especially since it emerged victorious against a hard-nosed GMC team the Bulls will meet again in the regular-season finale on Feb. 10.

“Our girls played well,” Wilson said. “We came out in the first half, and we knew we were going to get their best shot; they’re a good team, Coach Simmons does a good job, they’re young, and I know they’re going to be good in the future.

“We shoot the ball well, and we knocked down shots at the end. I think experience played a big part. They’ve got three or four freshmen, and we’ve got a couple seniors.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge 14 13 15 18 – 60

West Cabarrus 13 12 9 12 – 47

HICKORY RIDGE – Erica McClary 22, Alyssa Lewis 16, Chloe Woodward 7, Ma-Kaela Gidney 6, Amya Leathers 5, Sheree Gidney 4

WEST CABARRUS – Jade Clowney 15, Shariah White 12, Bond 3, Finley 6, Minard 5, Rayana Minard 6