GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls turn it up on both ends of the court to get past Wolverines

CONCORD – With the game tied at halftime, the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team was able to turn up its offensive intensity enough in the second half to create some distance between itself and homestanding West Cabarrus.

But the Ragin’ Bulls’ defense was something to behold, too.

Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Hickory Ridge held No. 5 West Cabarrus to just nine points in the second half and went on to a 49-34 victory Friday night.

It was the third win in a row for the Bulls, while the Wolverines lost their second straight game.

Hickory Ridge moves its record to 15-7 overall and 9-2 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. West Cabarrus falls to 8-16 and 4-8.

But in the first half, it was anybody’s ball game.

Although Hickory Ridge had an early lead, the Wolverines scrapped back in the second quarter to knot the game at halftime.

That’s when the teams went on two different ends of the scoring spectrum: The Bulls put up 11 points in the third quarter, while the Wolverines managed just three.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}