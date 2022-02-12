GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls turn it up on both ends of the court to get past Wolverines

CONCORD – With the game tied at halftime, the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team was able to turn up its offensive intensity enough in the second half to create some distance between itself and homestanding West Cabarrus.
But the Ragin’ Bulls’ defense was something to behold, too.
Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Hickory Ridge held No. 5 West Cabarrus to just nine points in the second half and went on to a 49-34 victory Friday night.
It was the third win in a row for the Bulls, while the Wolverines lost their second straight game.
Hickory Ridge moves its record to 15-7 overall and 9-2 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. West Cabarrus falls to 8-16 and 4-8.
But in the first half, it was anybody’s ball game.
Although Hickory Ridge had an early lead, the Wolverines scrapped back in the second quarter to knot the game at halftime.
That’s when the teams went on two different ends of the scoring spectrum: The Bulls put up 11 points in the third quarter, while the Wolverines managed just three.
The trends continued in the final period, and Hickory Ridge went on to win comfortably.
It marked the second time this season that the Bulls have beaten West Cabarrus, as Hickory Ridge took another double-digit win a little more than two weeks ago.
Guards Alyssa Lewis and Erica McClary led three Bulls in double figures with 12 points apiece, with forward Sheree Gidney finishing with 10.
Emonie Hicks scored eight points for the Wolverines, and Jade Clowney was next with seven.
Hickory Ridge concludes the regular season on Saturday with a game at South Iredell. West Cabarrus’ regular season is complete.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 16 9 11 13 – 49
West Cabarrus 12 13 3 6 – 34
HICKORY RIDGE -- Lewis 12, McClary 12, Gidney 10, Cook 6, Fearne 5, Walters 3, Copeland 1
WEST CABARRUS -- Hicks 8, Clowney 7, Collins 6, Fields 5, Mathis 4, Burgess 2, Finley 2