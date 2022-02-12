 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls turn it up on both ends of the court to get past Wolverines
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls turn it up on both ends of the court to get past Wolverines

  • Updated
Basketball (41).jpg

Yanira Finley (10) fouls Alyssa Lewis (22). 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – With the game tied at halftime, the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team was able to turn up its offensive intensity enough in the second half to create some distance between itself and homestanding West Cabarrus.

Basketball (18).jpg

Erica McClary (2) drives to the basket on Skyler Burgess (2). 

But the Ragin’ Bulls’ defense was something to behold, too.

Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Hickory Ridge held No. 5 West Cabarrus to just nine points in the second half and went on to a 49-34 victory Friday night.

Basketball (5).jpg

Future Fields (22) picks up the loose ball under the basket. 

It was the third win in a row for the Bulls, while the Wolverines lost their second straight game.

Hickory Ridge moves its record to 15-7 overall and 9-2 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. West Cabarrus falls to 8-16 and 4-8.

Basketball (20).jpg

Amya Lethers (4) and Emonie Hicks (23) fight for the ball. 

But in the first half, it was anybody’s ball game.

Although Hickory Ridge had an early lead, the Wolverines scrapped back in the second quarter to knot the game at halftime.

That’s when the teams went on two different ends of the scoring spectrum: The Bulls put up 11 points in the third quarter, while the Wolverines managed just three.

Basketball (23).jpg

Kaitlyn Walters (30) drives baseline. Joan Moore/Special to The Indpenedent Tribune

The trends continued in the final period, and Hickory Ridge went on to win comfortably.

It marked the second time this season that the Bulls have beaten West Cabarrus, as Hickory Ridge took another double-digit win a little more than two weeks ago.

Guards Alyssa Lewis and Erica McClary led three Bulls in double figures with 12 points apiece, with forward Sheree Gidney finishing with 10.

Basketball (30).jpg

Jade Clowney (1) and Gabby Cook (11). Joan Moore/Special to The Indpenedent Tribune

Emonie Hicks scored eight points for the Wolverines, and Jade Clowney was next with seven.

Hickory Ridge concludes the regular season on Saturday with a game at South Iredell. West Cabarrus’ regular season is complete.

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge        16    9   11   13 – 49

West Cabarrus       12   13    3      6 – 34

HICKORY RIDGE -- Lewis 12, McClary 12, Gidney 10, Cook 6, Fearne 5, Walters 3, Copeland 1

WEST CABARRUS -- Hicks 8, Clowney 7, Collins 6, Fields 5, Mathis 4, Burgess 2, Finley 2

