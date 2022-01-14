GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cannon uses suffocating defense to pull away from Charlotte Christian

CONCORD – The Cannon School girls basketball team used a dominant second half to pull away from Charlotte Christian Thursday and take a 77-38 victory at Boswell Gym.
After going into the halftime break with the game tied at 29-29, the Cougars (12-6 overall, 2-0 Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association) outscored the Knights (3-11, 1-1 CISAA) by 39 points in the second half to earn the victory.
“It’s another conference win,” Cougars head coach Kelvin Drakeford said. “The girls are feeling good and are excited.”
After Cannon jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, the Knights countered with their best offensive quarter of the game.
Led by Ryan Olivia Swilling, who saw 12 of her 18 points come in the second quarter, the Knights poured in 3-pointer after 3-pointer to even the game before the half.
“(Swilling) is a pretty good player,” Drakeford said. “She makes them go.”
Drakeford knew the Knights were a team that tended to shoot a lot of jump shots, and he planned for it as such. As the Knights continued to take more outside shots in the second half, however, they struggled to find the same success as in the second quarter.
The Knights were held to just eight points in the second half, with Swilling only scoring three.
“We did not (scheme) anything differently,” Drakeford said regarding the difference between the two halves. “Our defensive intensity stepped up. We guarded the way were supposed to guard, and those were the results.”
Drakeford believes better defensive effort from his team led to the Knights being forced to take more difficult shots, which created numerous transition opportunities for the Cougars to score.
Specifically, Drakeford prioritized the Cougars’ focus defensively on Swilling and Rachel Noonan, who was held scoreless. He sees this as a success, as both players were held in check, apart from Swilling’s second-quarter explosion.
“I thought that if we could control those two, then we could handle the game,” Drakeford explained.
As the transition opportunities presented themselves, the Cougars saw many shots fall through the hoop.
Their scoring output was spearheaded by Samyha Suffren, who led all scorers with 23 points. Suffren was one of six Cougars with at least eight points, as Lili Booker, Trinity Mathis, Maya McCorkle, Ashley Fowler and Jamyrah Cherry all claimed a significant piece of the action.
“I think (this win) is going to be big for us,” Drakeford said. “We have a goal this year to win the conference. If we can put a string of good wins together and feel confident going to the playoffs knowing what is at stake, I think the girls can feel good.”
The Cougars will take a quick break from their pursuit of a CISAA title when they face Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia) in the Providence Day MLK Showcase in Charlotte on Monday at 3 p.m. The Eagles are 12-5 this season.
SCORING SUMMARY
Charlotte Christian 8 21 5 3 -- 38
Cannon 18 11 23 25 -- 77
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN – Swilling 18, Borrego 8, Statler 7, Coles 4, Thompson 1
CANNON – Suffren 23, Booker 10, Mathis 9, McCorkle 9, Fowler 9, Cherry 8, York 5, Thompson 2, Brooks-Manning 2