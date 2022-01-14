GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cannon uses suffocating defense to pull away from Charlotte Christian

The Knights were held to just eight points in the second half, with Swilling only scoring three.

“We did not (scheme) anything differently,” Drakeford said regarding the difference between the two halves. “Our defensive intensity stepped up. We guarded the way were supposed to guard, and those were the results.”

Drakeford believes better defensive effort from his team led to the Knights being forced to take more difficult shots, which created numerous transition opportunities for the Cougars to score.

Specifically, Drakeford prioritized the Cougars’ focus defensively on Swilling and Rachel Noonan, who was held scoreless. He sees this as a success, as both players were held in check, apart from Swilling’s second-quarter explosion.

“I thought that if we could control those two, then we could handle the game,” Drakeford explained.

As the transition opportunities presented themselves, the Cougars saw many shots fall through the hoop.