GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carson takes down No. 5 Central Cabarrus

CONCORD – China Grove Carson jumped out to an early lead and maintained the intensity to take a 51-29 victory over the homestanding Central Cabarrus girls basketball team Friday night.

The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Vikings dipped to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Cougars upped their mark to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the SPC, where they are in a first-place tie with Northwest Cabarrus.

The Cougars benefitted Friday from strong performances by Camden Cooley (14 points), Mary Spry (12) and Hannah Isley 10.

Kyra Lewis led Central Cabarrus with a game-high 15 points, and Amari Haley added six.

The Vikings play host to Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday, and Carson takes a trip to South Rowan.