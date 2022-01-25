GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus brings end to two-game skid with rout of Concord

CONCORD – The game started out with 20 straight points by the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team.

It didn’t get much better from there for Concord.

After blasting out to the lead from the opening tip, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Vikings cruised to a 61-18 home victory over the Spiders Tuesday night.

With the win, the Vikings were able to halt a two-game losing streak and push their overall record to .500 (8-8). They are now 4-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Central Cabarrus was led in scoring by Mariah Barrie and Louella Blanchard, who had 12 points each, while Kyra Lewis added 11.

The Vikings jumped out to their 20-0 lead after one quarter, and Concord’s 11 points in the second period made for a 42-11 lead at halftime. Several reserves saw playing time for Central Cabarrus in the third and fourth quarters.

Concord, which fell to 0-14 overall and 0-6 in the SPC, was led by Zoe Jackson’s eight-point performance.

The Vikings play host to No. 1 Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday, while Concord welcomes West Rowan that same night.