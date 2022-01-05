GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus ousts East Rowan in SPC matchup

STAFF REPORT
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team posted its third winning streak of the season, defeating East Rowan, 43-36, in a South Piedmont 3A Conference home game Tuesday night.
The Vikings overcame a first-quarter deficit to push their overall record to 7-6 overall, 3-1 in the SPC. East Rowan is now 4-7, 1-3.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Amari Haley had 15 points to pace the Vikings, while Kyra Lewis had 14. Janyla Duncan and Jocelyn Stanley added six points each for Central.
Marie Honeycutt: led East Rowan with 10 points.
Central Cabarrus plays host to West Rowan on Friday, and East Rowan travels to Carson that same day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!