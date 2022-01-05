 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus ousts East Rowan in SPC matchup
0 Comments
top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus ousts East Rowan in SPC matchup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
05-05 EAST ROWAN-CENTRAL CABARRUS LOGO

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team posted its third winning streak of the season, defeating East Rowan, 43-36, in a South Piedmont 3A Conference home game Tuesday night.

The Vikings overcame a first-quarter deficit to push their overall record to 7-6 overall, 3-1 in the SPC. East Rowan is now 4-7, 1-3.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amari Haley had 15 points to pace the Vikings, while Kyra Lewis had 14. Janyla Duncan and Jocelyn Stanley added six points each for Central.

Marie Honeycutt: led East Rowan with 10 points.

Central Cabarrus plays host to West Rowan on Friday, and East Rowan travels to Carson that same day.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts