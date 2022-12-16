GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus runs away from Concord

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team burst out to an 18-point first-quarter lead and never looked back, blowing past Concord, 65-25, at Coach Mason Court.

Kyra Lewis and Jalayah Ray were the top performers for the Vikings, finishing with 17 points each. Ray added seven rebounds, and Lewis snatched five boards. Katherine Coley came off the bench to score 12 points for Central Cabarrus.

The Vikings improved their record to 5-4 overall, 3-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Concord is 1-8, 0-4.

Other scorers for the Vikings were Taylor Smith (five), Louella Blanchard (four), Jocelyn Stanley (three), Daniyah Burton (two), Rasiyah Jones (two) and Claire Eggers (two).

Concord was led by Kaylin Williams, who had 10 points. Also scoring for the Spiders were Maryssa Hollis (six), JaShonba Brown (five), Kate Smith (two) and Grace Brooks (two).

The Vikings face Charlotte Garinger on Tuesday in the Holiday Hoopfest Classic.

Concord travels to A.L. Brown on Wednesday.