GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus runs past Concord

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team established its dominance early against Concord Friday night and went on to cruise to a 60-25 victory over the Spiders at Rimer Gym.
Central Cabarrus, which is on a three-game winning streak, held a commanding 34-10 lead at halftime.
The South Piedmont 3A victory pushed Central Cabarrus’ record to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in league play. Meanwhile, Concord dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the SPC.
Three Vikings posted double figures in both points and rebounds, as Kyra Lewis put up 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Amari Haley and Amiyah Jones each had 13 points and 10 boards.
Zoe Jackson led Concord with 12 points.
Central Cabarrus visits South Rowan next Friday, while Concord travels to Jesse Carson that same night.