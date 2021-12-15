GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers use high-scoring fourth quarter to hold off Wolverines

“(The team) listens so well,” Parkin said. “Everything I asked them to do down the stretch, they did. They are a coachable group. They want to win, and they know that at the end of the day, it is going to take all of us doing our part.”

The Chargers were led in scoring by freshman forward Lauren Farrell, who had a game-high 18 points. Senior Kylie Lewis also played a key role with 12 points.

As for the Wolverines, head coach Tolonda Simmons was disappointed in how the game ended but was satisfied with her team’s effort, nonetheless.

“We can play good basketball,” Simmons stated. “We just have to continue to grow. This is a new group of young ladies coming together, and we are still learning about each other a little bit.”

Regarding her team’s two-point first quarter, Simmons said the team was a bit too excitable at the start of the game.

“We were a little hyped up (at the beginning),” Simmons said. “We missed four layups in the first quarter and had four turnovers. At the end of the day, we settled down and did some better things. We are just going to keep fighting.”