GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers use high-scoring fourth quarter to hold off Wolverines

CONCORD – Despite a second-half push from West Cabarrus, the Cox Mill girls basketball team secured its second Greater Metro 4 Conference victory Tuesday when it defeated the Wolverines, 53-44, on the Chargers’ home court.
The Chargers (6-2, 2-0 GMC) had the early advantage. After playing suffocating defense in the first quarter, they ended the first period with a 19-2 lead.
However, the Wolverines (2-5, 1-1 GMC) did not go away quietly.
After outscoring the Chargers in both the second and third quarters, including holding Cox Mill to three points in the third, West Cabarrus entered the final frame down by only one point.
From there, it was the first-place Chargers who took control. They unraveled 23 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the young Wolverines, avoiding the home upset.
“We got out to a good start (in the first quarter),” Cox Mill head coach Scott Parkin said as he summarized Tuesday’s contest. “We just struggled offensively at times. The defense was getting stops, forcing turnovers and getting into transition, but once (the Wolverines) started knocking down some shots, we needed to answer offensively.”
Despite being less than pleased with his team’s output in the middle of the game – particularly its measly 11 combined points in the second and third quarters – Parkin was proud of how the Chargers responded with their backs against the wall.
“(The team) listens so well,” Parkin said. “Everything I asked them to do down the stretch, they did. They are a coachable group. They want to win, and they know that at the end of the day, it is going to take all of us doing our part.”
The Chargers were led in scoring by freshman forward Lauren Farrell, who had a game-high 18 points. Senior Kylie Lewis also played a key role with 12 points.
As for the Wolverines, head coach Tolonda Simmons was disappointed in how the game ended but was satisfied with her team’s effort, nonetheless.
“We can play good basketball,” Simmons stated. “We just have to continue to grow. This is a new group of young ladies coming together, and we are still learning about each other a little bit.”
Regarding her team’s two-point first quarter, Simmons said the team was a bit too excitable at the start of the game.
“We were a little hyped up (at the beginning),” Simmons said. “We missed four layups in the first quarter and had four turnovers. At the end of the day, we settled down and did some better things. We are just going to keep fighting.”
West Cabarrus’ top contribution Tuesday came from junior point guard Jade Clowney with 12 points. Also of note were senior Future Fields and junior Anna Mathis. Each scored 10 points.
The Wolverines continue their conference slate Friday when they return home to take on Lake Norman at 6 p.m.
As for the Chargers, they will try to extend their five-game winning streak with a non-conference matchup today. They will travel to take on Denver Lincoln Charter at 6 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 2 10 17 15 -- 44
Cox Mill 19 8 3 23 -- 53
WEST CABARRUS – Jade Clowney 12, Anna Mathis 10, Future Fields 10, Collins 8, Finley 4
COX MILL – LaurenFarrell 18, Kylie Lewis 12, Gallegos 7, Fox 4, Tillmon 4, Campbell 3, Morphey 3, Diaz 2