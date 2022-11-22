 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Clowney is all business in Wolverines’ OT win over Pirates

  • 0
11-25 clowney.jpg

Jade Clowney, seen in this photo from last season, went 8-of-11 from the free-throw line in overtime Tuesday night.

 FILE

CONCORD – Jade Clowney showed poise and presence at the free-throw line Tuesday night, sinking eight of 11 attempts in overtime, to lift the West Cabarrus girls basketball team to a 56-51 home victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge.

Clowney, a 5-foot senior guard, finished the night with 22 points to help the Wolverines move their record to 1-0 on the season. Other major contributors for West Cabarrus included Rayana Minard (14 points and six steals), Shariah White (10 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Aalayja Minard (seven).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The game was tied, 45-45, at the end of regulation, but the Wolverines out-scored the Pirates 11-6 in the extra period, aided heavily by Clowney’s free throws. Clowney also added five assists and four steals.

Porter Ridge (0-1) was paced by Sidney Blackwell’s 15 points.

People are also reading…

West Cabarrus next takes on Alexander Central on Friday in the Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High School.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Remember this mysterious moon 'cube?' China's Moon Rover might have figured out what it is

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts