GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Clowney is all business in Wolverines’ OT win over Pirates

CONCORD – Jade Clowney showed poise and presence at the free-throw line Tuesday night, sinking eight of 11 attempts in overtime, to lift the West Cabarrus girls basketball team to a 56-51 home victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge.

Clowney, a 5-foot senior guard, finished the night with 22 points to help the Wolverines move their record to 1-0 on the season. Other major contributors for West Cabarrus included Rayana Minard (14 points and six steals), Shariah White (10 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Aalayja Minard (seven).

The game was tied, 45-45, at the end of regulation, but the Wolverines out-scored the Pirates 11-6 in the extra period, aided heavily by Clowney’s free throws. Clowney also added five assists and four steals.

Porter Ridge (0-1) was paced by Sidney Blackwell’s 15 points.

West Cabarrus next takes on Alexander Central on Friday in the Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High School.