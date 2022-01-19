GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Clowney leads West Cabarrus to win over Hopewell

CONCORD – Jade Clowney played a pivotal role in helping the West Cabarrus girls basketball team hold off a late charge and edge Huntersville Hopewell, 54-51, Friday night.

Clowney, a sophomore point guard, had 16 points, two assists and two steals for the Wolverines.

West Cabarrus bolted to an early lead and went into halftime with a 30-19 advantage. The Titans gained ground in the second half, however, West Cabarrus staved them off for the non-conference home win.

The Wolverines improved to 5-11 overall and have a 2-3 mark in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

Tyler Collins had 11 points for the Wolverines, followed by Emonie Hicks’ nine, Future Fields’ seven, Anna Mathis seven and Shariyah Rucker’s four.