GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: ‘Coach D.A.’ looking forward to challenge of rebuilding once-proud Spiders

CONCORD — Darrell Alexander likes challenges.

Actually, he says, he craves them.

And, based on his newest job, most people who follow girls high school basketball in Cabarrus County know he’s got a mega-challenge in front of him.

Last month, Alexander was hired as the head girls basketball coach at Concord High School, a once-proud program that’s struggled mightily over the past nine years.

Alexander takes over for Brian Lytton, who stepped down after coaching the Spiders for three seasons, Concord athletics director Greg Liddle told the Independent Tribune.

Alexander, a Charlotte native who also is the defensive line coach for the Hickory Ridge football team, will be Concord’s fourth girls basketball coach over the last eight years.

Here’s what he’s walking into: the Spiders have lost 32 games in a row, a streak that spans parts of three seasons; they haven’t had a winning season since the 2012-13 campaign; and last season, Concord didn’t have enough players in the program to suit up a junior varsity team.

This doesn’t dissuade Alexander, whose players refer to as 'Coach D.A.' It only whets his appetite.

“Sometimes, people like to fall into a situation that’s ready-made, and they don’t want the struggle,” Alexander said. “They want the five-star talent, and anybody can coach talent. But it’s when you can build a team based off people that are not quite where they need to be yet — but have the ability to get there — that drives me.”

Experience is best teacher

Alexander has never been afraid to walk into tough situations, and he’s often turned it into something positive.

It started when he was a wide receiver on one of Charlotte’s top football programs at the time, the West Charlotte Lions. In Alexander’s senior season, 1986, he was part of a squad that featured current Carolina Panthers assistant coach Steve Wilks at quarterback and finished as Class 4A state runner-up, losing to Fayetteville 71st by a narrow margin of 3-0 in the title game.

As soon as he graduated high school, Alexander decided to serve his country, spending four years in the Navy. After being stationed in San Diego, California, and Charleston, South Carolina, he returned to his hometown and immediately got active in the coaching community.

He started coaching football at Sedgefield Middle School and moved to his alma mater, where he worked under famed coach Tommy Knotts as running backs coach and, later, defensive backs coach.

But after two years, Alexander moved out of state again, making assistant-coaching stops at three Atlanta-area high schools: McNair, Avondale and Lithonia.

Alexander moved back to Charlotte in 2003 and worked under two more highly respected coaches: first, he was with Maurice Flowers at Olympic High School and then with Bill Geiler at Independence, where he finally won his state championship.

Independence, at that time, was considered the country’s best football program. As defensive coordinator for the Patriots, Alexander helped Geiler extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 77 games, en route to a fifth consecutive 4A crown. During that 2004 season, Independence beat every opponent by at least 28 points.

Alexander went on to what was then Vance High School, and now is Chambers High, where he first met Jupiter Wilson, currently the head coach at Hickory Ridge.

Alexander’s next three high school stops were at Victory Christian, Myers Park and West Charlotte (a second time, this time under head coach Aaron Brand). Then Alexander spent a three-year stint helping out at Johnson C. Smith University, where he and Wilson crossed paths again.

“Jupiter brought a student over for a visit, and we talked,” Alexander said. “When he got hired as head coach, I knew he had a position for a defensive line coach, and for me, I had an opportunity to start over.”

Shortly thereafter, Alexander was a part of Wilson’s first staff in 2020.

A basketball jones

Although he was making a mark in the football coaching ranks, Alexander — physically and emotionally — never strayed from basketball.

While he was working autumn nights on the stadium sidelines, many of his winters were spent on gymnasium benches, where he was a head basketball coach for the West Charlotte Recreation Center from 1992-2008. There, he mostly coached teen boys teams, but occasionally girls would participate. He said he enjoyed doing both.

Alexander continued to follow basketball closely and always aspired to lead a high school program one day. When Hickory Ridge boys basketball coach Scott Fortune stepped down this spring, Alexander said, he applied for the job. Things didn’t work out, though, as the Ragin’ Bulls ultimately hired David Broome as Fortune’s replacement.

But Alexander’s hoop dreams didn’t die.

And his football ties would play a role in seeing them become a reality.

In April, Concord hired former Hickory Ridge defensive coordinator Darren Shepherd as its head football coach. When Shepherd learned that Lytton had stepped down, he thought of Alexander, his friend and former co-worker.

“Coach Shepherd knew that I did the Park and Rec for so many years at West Charlotte Center and that I used to talk about coaching (high school) basketball,” Alexander said. “He was like, ‘Look, we’ve got a job over here at Concord High School for girls basketball. Just come in and interview and see what happens.’

“The interview process went well, and I’ve just been working with the ladies the last couple of weeks, just trying to build them up and get them used to something different.”

Rebuilding a legacy?

It’s not like the Spiders don’t have a strong girls basketball tradition. Under former coach Angela Morton, they won the 2008 3A state title. From 2008-11, they won four consecutive South Piedmont 3A Conference championships, and they regularly threatened for the league title in the years they didn’t win it.

Playing for the Concord girls basketball team actually was a badge of honor.

But after Morton resigned in 2014, the program began to struggle, and it’s been a tough road getting back. Since the 2012-13 season, the Spiders have made the playoffs just once (2015-16), when they posted a 13-14 record under Scott Parkin, who’s now at Cox Mill.

Last season, Concord went 0-22 overall and 0-14 in the SPC, and they were 0-9, 0-9 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.

But Alexander said he sees something special in this group of Spiders, and he’s determined to bring it to fruition.

It starts with hard work on his part. Currently, he said, he goes to Hickory Ridge for football practice at 7 a.m. for coaches meetings and then works with the defensive linemen until 10:30 or 11 a.m. Then it’s off to Concord, where he guides his basketball players through 30 minutes of weight training and then holds a 90-minute practice.

“I don’t run them to try to reinvent the wheel; we just do a lot of basic stuff, just to try to build from there,” Alexander said.

In between, Alexander has had to do some player recruiting — from the Concord High hallways.

“That same DNA (from the 2008 team and others) is still around that building, but they just weren’t all playing,” Alexander said. “The biggest thing is to bring the involvement back. There are a lot of young ladies that have some athletic skills that have been walking around the building that have not wanted to (play) for whatever reason. I want them to know they’ve got somebody who’s really going to care for them, someone who’s going to really promote them with a lot of positivity and is going to bring that winning way back.

“My biggest goal this year is to have a JV AND a varsity program,” he added. “Last year, some (varsity) games they didn’t even compete in because they didn’t have enough ladies to play or other situations took place.”

So far, Alexander’s been impressed during the summer workouts, and he’s using his football background to push them to new heights.

“I have a core of about six young ladies I’ve been working with, and they are absolutely some hard workers,” Alexander beamed. “As a coach, you have your football mindset, and you kind of instill it the same way with basketball — you work on toughness. And you go from, ‘Coach, I can’t breathe’ to overall complaints like, ‘Coach, I’ve never shot a 3.’ Every kind of rough spot in the beginning where they could just tap out and be like, ‘No,’ they have challenged themselves with me, knowing that I’m trying to make them better.”

In a short span of time, the differences are already measurable, Alexander said. Many of his players are noticeably fatigued when they leave workouts. One player, he said, was excited about being sweaty and tired. Yet they return the next day with a renewed drive and energy. He said girls are noticing their improvement and are anxious to get even better.

Liddle, the Concord AD, said he believes Alexander’s passion is infectious and will benefit the program.

“Coach Alexander brings great energy and the desire to work to the CHS women’s basketball program,” Liddle said. “Connecting with returning girls and building excitement around the program was something we had to find, and you can see that happening over summer workouts. I’m looking forward to watching Coach Alexander improve the overall program.”

So to Alexander, it doesn’t matter that the Spiders haven’t won a game since beating Jay M. Robinson, 48-45, on Valentine’s Day 2020. He said he’s not judging them for what they were but what they’re showing him they can be.

“Last year, (the Spiders) didn’t win any games, so everybody was told not to do certain things, in a sense,” Alexander said. “But I’m faith-driven, and I did ask God to be a head basketball coach. And if you’re specific with God, he’ll give you what you ask for. So once he gave it to me, I’ve been all-go.

“Once we start really grinding and you start to see it, we’ll put on a better show,” he added. “We might not be able to compete with some of the schools that are ‘powerhoused’ up and doing whatever they do, but I promise you one thing: Based on the core that I have now, we will come out there and compete every time we hit the floor.

“Ain’t no tap-out. We won’t be tapping out.”