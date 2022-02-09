GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Collins, Clowney and Hicks lead Wolverines’ comeback against Huskies

CONCORD – The trio of Tyler Collins, Jade Clowney and Emonie Hicks led the way, as the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked West Cabarrus girls basketball team rallied and edged Cornelius Hough, 46-44, at home Tuesday night.

Collins, a sophomore guard, had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Clowney, also a sophomore guard. added 12 points with three assists.

And junior forward Hicks finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

West Cabarrus trailed for most of the game, facing a 10-point deficit at halftime, before mounting a fierce comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies held a 33-27 advantage going into the last period, but the Wolverines outscored Hough 19-11 over the game’s final eight minutes to secure the victory.

The Wolverines’ other scorers included Future Fields and Anna Mathis (four points apiece), and Yanira Finley (one).

West Cabarrus took the floor again less than 24 hours later but suffered a 66-33 defeat to Lake Norman on Wednesday.

The Wolverines – 8-15 overall, 4-7 Greater Metro 4 Conference -- conclude the regular season on Friday at home against No. 3 Hickory Ridge.