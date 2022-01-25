 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy adds another win to its ledger by downing Hickory Grove
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy adds another win to its ledger by downing Hickory Grove

  • Updated
01-28 JADA STEELE-MCKENZIE TAYLOR

Concord Academy's Jada Steele (left) and McKenzie Taylor

CHARLOTTE – The Concord Academy girls basketball team won its fourth game in a row, coming out on top at Charlotte Hickory Grove Baptist Christian School Tuesday night, 56-35, in a Metrolina Athletic Conference contest.

The Eagles pushed their record to 15-7 overall, while they now have a conference-best record of 10-0 to maintain sole possession of first place.

Hickory Grove is now 6-7 overall and 4-3 in the MAC.

Concord Academy received a team-high 16 points from junior scoring leader Zoey Ward, while junior McKenzie Taylor had 11. Junior Jada Steele had a strong overall performance for the Eagles, putting up 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Dasia Crawford and Janiya Byrd added six points apiece.

Taylor Parker led Hickory Grove with 17 points in the loss.

Concord Academy travels to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian on Friday for a rematch of Monday night’s game won by the Eagles.

Tags

