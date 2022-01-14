GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy registers another blowout win

CONCORD – The Concord Academy girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to post another runaway victory, this time 69-12 over visiting Gaston Day Friday night.

This marks the seventh game this season that the Eagles have won a game by 35 points or more. That total includes three wins by at least 65 points.

The Eagles were coming off a 62-54 overtime loss at High Point Christian on Thursday, but the story was much different when they took the court less than 24 hours later.

On Friday, the Eagles were paced by Zoey Ward’s scintillating performance of 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. McKenzie Taylor also contributed mightily with 13 points, six steals and five rebounds.

Also for Concord Academy, Samatha Meyers and Jada Steele had eight points apiece, while Shayana Portee had seven, and Dasia Crawford and Janiya Byrd added four each.

The Eagles pushed their record to 13-7 overall, while they lead the Metrolina Athletic Conference with a 8-0 mark. Gaston Day dropped to 2-11 and 2-5.

Concord Academy visits Charlotte Northside Christian on Thursday, and Gaston Day travels to Gaston Christian on Tuesday.