GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars hold steady, give High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy first loss
  • Updated
CONCORD – The Cannon girls basketball team defeated High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy by a score of 61-50 in a non-conference game at Boswell Gym Tuesday evening.

The Cougars (4-4) gave the Trojans (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Basketball (31).jpg

Lili Booker (23) plays tough defense. 

“We played the way we can play,” Cannon head coach Kelvin Drakeford said. “Once we started to get stops and get out in transition, everything started to open for us.”

Basketball (22).jpg

Cannon head coach Kelvin Drakeford draws out the play.

It was a slow start for both offenses with only 21 combined points scored in the first quarter. But shots began to fall for both teams, and Drakeford says his team “woke up” offensively.

“Our pregame focus was not where it needed to be,” Drakeford said. “The girls flipped a switch (in the second quarter) and just went out and played.”

The Cougars went into halftime with a 10-point lead. They would build on that lead a bit more in the third quarter, heading into the fourth quarter with a 17-point advantage.

Though the Trojans would rally a bit in the final period – led by junior guard Lily Pereira, who finished with 26 points – it was not enough to surmount the Cougars’ lead.

Basketball (2).jpg

Jamyrah Cherry (13) attempts to drive to the basket. 

While the Trojans found much of their offense through one player, the Cougars were able to produce a more balanced attack, with eight different players scoring at least once.

The team was led in scoring by sophomore Lili Booker and junior Ashley Fowler, who each scored 14 points. Booker was a consistent offensive presence throughout the game, while Fowler saw most of her points come when she sparked the team early in the third quarter with four consecutive 3-pointers.

Basketball (24).jpg

Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Junior Samyha Suffren also contributed at the offensive end as she poured in 12 points.

But Drakeford was most pleased with his team’s defense. Despite allowing Pereira to score her 26, the Cougars held the rest of the Trojans to 24 points.

“We wanted to be disruptive,” Drakeford recalled. “We knew Wesleyan was a really good passing, cutting and moving-without-the-ball team. So, we talked about being engaged and denying their cuts. All of the (Trojans) on the floor could shoot it, so we knew we had to be there on the catch.”

After a rough 2-4 start to the season, the Cougars have now won two games in a row.

“I think (this win) is going to give us a big boost in confidence,” Drakeford said.

They will look to continue that win streak on Friday when they face Monsignor Scanlan of the Bronx, New York, in their first game in the She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.

SCORING SUMMARY

Wesleyan         10     8       16     16 -- 50

Cannon             11  17       23      10 -- 61

WESLEYAN – Pereira 26, Hawley 10, McRae 6, Chrapliwy 6, Tat 2

CANNON – Booker 14, Fowler 14, Suffren 12, Cherry 7, Mathis 5, Thompson 5, McCorkle 2, Brooks-Manning 2

Tags

