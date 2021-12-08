GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars hold steady, give High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy first loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team was led in scoring by sophomore Lili Booker and junior Ashley Fowler, who each scored 14 points. Booker was a consistent offensive presence throughout the game, while Fowler saw most of her points come when she sparked the team early in the third quarter with four consecutive 3-pointers.

Junior Samyha Suffren also contributed at the offensive end as she poured in 12 points.

But Drakeford was most pleased with his team’s defense. Despite allowing Pereira to score her 26, the Cougars held the rest of the Trojans to 24 points.

“We wanted to be disruptive,” Drakeford recalled. “We knew Wesleyan was a really good passing, cutting and moving-without-the-ball team. So, we talked about being engaged and denying their cuts. All of the (Trojans) on the floor could shoot it, so we knew we had to be there on the catch.”

After a rough 2-4 start to the season, the Cougars have now won two games in a row.

“I think (this win) is going to give us a big boost in confidence,” Drakeford said.