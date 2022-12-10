 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Despite white-hot Flood’s performance, Wonders suffer narrow first loss

LEXINGTON – The A.L. Brown suffered its first defeat of the season Friday night.

But it didn’t happen without a fight.

Wonders junior guard Ayanni Flood poured in a game-leading 30 points, and the game was close throughout, as North Davidson staved off A.L. Brown, 49-47, in Lexington.

The Wonders fell to 4-1 on the season after the non-conference tilt, and North Davidson moved to 4-2.

Flood was on fire for A.L. Brown, as she drained five 3-pointers to help her team overcome a 30-22 halftime deficit to the Black Knights, who reached the Class 3A West Regional finals last season.

Xiomara Estela had nine points for A.L. Brown, while the rest of the team’s scoring was done by Sadie Faulkner (six) and Alannah Green (two).

