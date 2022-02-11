 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles continue showing MAC dominance, securing sixth straight tourney title
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles continue showing MAC dominance, securing sixth straight tourney title

Basketball (38).jpg

Concord Academy girls basketball players Zoey Ward (left) and Samantha Meyers, seen in this file photo, were the top scorers for the Eagles Friday in the MAC tournament championship game.

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

INDIAN TRAIL – Whenever the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association decides to rename its conferences, it might want to consider changing the Metrolina Athletic Conference to the Concord Academy Conference.

The Eagles clearly already own it.

To the surprise of few, the Concord Academy girls basketball team won its sixth – SIXTH! – consecutive MAC tournament championship by downing Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 45-33, in the finals Friday night.

What’s more, Concord Academy hasn’t just gotten hot after the regular season; as impressive as the six straight tournament titles are, the Eagles have been even more dominant during the regular season.

The Eagles have won at least a share of every MAC title since the 2015-16, making for seven straight regular-season crowns.

Even more uncanny, since losing the conference opener to Charlotte Northside Christian in that 2015-16 campaign, the Eagles have reeled off 67 regular-season MAC wins.

Concord Academy actually tied Northside for the 2015-16 league regular-season title, which also was the last time the Eagles weren’t MAC tournament champions.

After already beating Metrolina Christian Academy twice this season, many expected the Eagles to cruise to another win Friday night.

And, well, they did.

Sophomore Samantha Meyers led the charge with 11 points, while junior Zoey Ward finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

The Eagles dominated on defense, in particular, as Shayana Portee had six steals, and McKenzie Taylor had five thefts to go with a blocked shot. Jada Steele had three blocked shots and five rebounds.

The team’s other scorers Friday included Taylor (eight points), Janiya Byrd (six), Portee (four) and Steele (four).

Concord Academy, which won the NCISAA’s 3A state title last year, begins its bid to go back-to-back next week.

