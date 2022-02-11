GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles continue showing MAC dominance, securing sixth straight tourney title

INDIAN TRAIL – Whenever the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association decides to rename its conferences, it might want to consider changing the Metrolina Athletic Conference to the Concord Academy Conference.

The Eagles clearly already own it.

To the surprise of few, the Concord Academy girls basketball team won its sixth – SIXTH! – consecutive MAC tournament championship by downing Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 45-33, in the finals Friday night.

What’s more, Concord Academy hasn’t just gotten hot after the regular season; as impressive as the six straight tournament titles are, the Eagles have been even more dominant during the regular season.

The Eagles have won at least a share of every MAC title since the 2015-16, making for seven straight regular-season crowns.

Even more uncanny, since losing the conference opener to Charlotte Northside Christian in that 2015-16 campaign, the Eagles have reeled off 67 regular-season MAC wins.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Concord Academy actually tied Northside for the 2015-16 league regular-season title, which also was the last time the Eagles weren’t MAC tournament champions.