GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles crush another MAC opponent, ripping Indian Trail squad by 36 points

INDIAN TRAIL – There’s clearly a major chasm between first and second place in Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Really major.

On Friday night, the first-place Concord Academy girls basketball team crushed second-place Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy, 80-44, on the road.

It was the Eagles’ second win over Metrolina Christian this week, as they won by 27 points on Monday.

This time around, four Concord Academy players scored in double figures, led by junior Zoey Ward, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds. She was followed by Shayana Portee, who totaled 12 points, eight assists and four rebounds; Jada Steele, who had 12 points and four rebounds; and Samantha Meyers with 11 points and six rebounds.

McKenzie Taylor added nine points and six steals for the Eagles, while Adriana Stone had six points, and Dasia Crawford and Janiya Byrd contributed five apiece.

Concord Academy is now 16-7 overall, which includes a perfect 11-0 mark in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.