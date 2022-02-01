GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles finish league slate with perfect record and MAC title

GASTONIA – With the MAC championship secured last week, the Concord Academy girls basketball team made sure it punctuated things with an unblemished league record. as the Eagles blew out Gaston Christian, 75-11, on the road Tuesday night.

Concord Academy improved to 17-8 overall and concluded with a 12-0 mark in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Gaston Christian is 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the MAC.

Concord Academy was paced by four double-digit scorers, as McKenzie Taylor was tops with 17 points. Taylor, however, was joined by Zoey Ward and Janiya Byrd, who tallied 16 points apiece, while Shayana Portee contributed 10 points, seven assists and six steals.

Ward led the Eagles with six rebounds to go with six steals.

Samantha Meyers had five points, and Dasia Crawford added four. Other scorers included Adriana Sloan (three points) and Jayla Brower (one).

The Eagles travel to Winston-Salem for a non-conference game against Quality Education Academy on Thursday.