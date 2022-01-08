GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles hit highest score in more than seven years with 76-point win

CONCORD – This one got ugly early – at least for visiting Gaston Christian, it did.

And it stayed that way all … night … long.

The Concord Academy girls basketball team, which sits in a first-place tie in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, flexed its championship muscles Friday night and thrashed league foe Gaston Christian, 93-17, in a home game.

The point total was the most for the Eagles since late 2014, when they defeated Charlotte United Christian Academy, 93-27, in a non-conference matchup.

Concord Academy pushed its record to 10-6 overall, which includes a perfect conference record of 5-0 and has them tied with Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy atop the league standings.

The Eagles’ effort was highlighted by the 40-point explosion of Zoey Ward, who also had a team-high eight rebounds and contributed six steals.

McKenize Taylor also filled up the boxscore for the Eagles, actually coming close to the ultra-rare quadruple-double with 20 points, 11 assists, eight steals and seven rebounds.