GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles hit highest score in more than seven years with 76-point win
top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles hit highest score in more than seven years with 76-point win

  • Updated
01-31 CONCORD ACADEMY-GASTON CHRISTIAN LOGO

CONCORD – This one got ugly early – at least for visiting Gaston Christian, it did.

And it stayed that way all … night … long.

The Concord Academy girls basketball team, which sits in a first-place tie in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, flexed its championship muscles Friday night and thrashed league foe Gaston Christian, 93-17, in a home game.

The point total was the most for the Eagles since late 2014, when they defeated Charlotte United Christian Academy, 93-27, in a non-conference matchup.

01-09 ZOEY WARD

Ward

Concord Academy pushed its record to 10-6 overall, which includes a perfect conference record of 5-0 and has them tied with Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy atop the league standings.

The Eagles’ effort was highlighted by the 40-point explosion of Zoey Ward, who also had a team-high eight rebounds and contributed six steals.

McKenize Taylor also filled up the boxscore for the Eagles, actually coming close to the ultra-rare quadruple-double with 20 points, 11 assists, eight steals and seven rebounds.

Janiya Byrd had eight points, six steals and five assists, and Adriana Sloan did her own damage with eight points, five steals and three assists.

The Eagles, who are also the defending private-school state champions, visit High Point Christian on Thursday.

