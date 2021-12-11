GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles take off in second quarter and rout Hickory Grove

CONCORD – The Concord Academy girls basketball team broke open what started out as close game and finished emphatically with a runaway 69-30 victory over Charlotte Hickory Grove at home Friday night.
The Eagles improved to 7-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
McKenzie Taylor led the way for the Eagles with 19 points and five rebounds.
After one quarter of play, the Eagles only held a 9-6 lead over Hickory Grove. However, Concord Academy scored 20 points in each of the following three quarters and rolled to its third consecutive victory.
Taylor made four of her six 3-point attempts. Janiya Byrd had 13 points, and Raven Lexander had seven rebounds for the Eagles.