GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles use dominant defense to defeat Warriors, take over first place
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles use dominant defense to defeat Warriors, take over first place

  • Updated
Basketball (7).jpg

Concord Academy's Shayana Portee (23) gets past Metrolina Christian's Hannah Sorrentino (30) and Allie Honeycutt (2). 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – With a suffocating defense leading the way, the Concord Academy girls basketball team defeated Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy on Monday evening by a score of 50-23.

Basketball (3).jpg

McKenzie Taylor (5) goes up for the shot. 

The Eagles (14-7, 9-0 Metrolina Athletic Conference) refused to let up on the defensive end, holding the Warriors (10-8, 7-1 MAC) to single-digits in each quarter.

Basketball (62).jpg

Eagles head coach Bill Middlebrooks talks to senior Shayana Portee. 

“We take pride all season in our defense,” Concord Academy head coach Bill Middlebrooks said. “Our goal in each game is to hold teams under 35 points. Tonight was just another good opportunity for us.”

Basketball (12).jpg

Samantha Meyers (10) applies tight defense on Ella McCLain (1). 

This was a pivotal victory for the Eagles, as they gave the Warriors their first conference loss and secured sole possession of first place in the MAC.

Basketball (39).jpg

Janiya Byrd (11) gets the shot off around Ella McClain (1). 

Where they found success defensively, the Eagles showed inconsistency at times offensively.

“In the first half, we struggled converting at the offensive end,” Middlebrooks said. “But they continued to play hard. The shots started dropping for us, and the girls played well together.”

The togetherness aspect is one that Middlebrooks sees as one of the greatest contributing factors to the victory.

Basketball (44).jpg

Zoey Ward (30) looks for her teammate. 

“When we play like that, especially against a good team like Metrolina, good things are going to happen for us,” Middlebrooks added.

Eagles star forward Zoey Ward was notably held in check, as she scored just six points – 10 points below her season average. However, Ward saw her own struggles as an opportunity to get her teammates more involved.

“I was getting my teammates open shots,” Ward said. “I always try to get my teammates an open pass so they can shoot the ball.”

Basketball (45).jpg

Dasia Crawford (3), Alaina Griffin (10) and Adriana Sloan (2) collide as they go for the loose ball. 

Many of those shots came from guard Shayana Portee, who led all scorers in the game with 16 points. Janiya Byrd (10 points), McKenzie Taylor (nine) and Jada Steele (eight) also got in on the action.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Deja White, who finished with eight points. While the Warriors did not see one player put together a lights-out scoring performance, they still managed to have seven different players put up points.

Basketball (53).jpg

Concord Academy's Jada Steele (32) goes for the free ball against Metrolina Christian's Deja White. 

Middlebrooks was very complimentary of the Warriors, particularly their efforts in rebounding and playing defense.

“That is a very good team,” Middlebrooks said of the Warriors. “They are a good rebounding team. I think (White) had, like, four blocks tonight.”

As the regular season begins to dwindle down, the Eagles will try to continue their dominance in the MAC as they seek their second consecutive private-school state championship.

They will be back in action again Tuesday when go on the road to face Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian. Then, they will have a rematch with the Warriors on Friday, this time in Indian Trail.

SCORING SUMMARY

Metrolina Christian                   4      5                5       9 -- 23

Concord Academy                      14    7      19    10 -- 50

METROLINA CHRISTIAN – White 8, Griffin 4, Sorrentino 3, Harter 2, Rodden 2, Huneycutt 2, McClain 2

CONCORD ACADEMY – Portee 16, Byrd 10, Taylor 9, Steele 8, Ward 6, Meyers 1

