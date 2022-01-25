GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles use dominant defense to defeat Warriors, take over first place

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eagles star forward Zoey Ward was notably held in check, as she scored just six points – 10 points below her season average. However, Ward saw her own struggles as an opportunity to get her teammates more involved.

“I was getting my teammates open shots,” Ward said. “I always try to get my teammates an open pass so they can shoot the ball.”

Many of those shots came from guard Shayana Portee, who led all scorers in the game with 16 points. Janiya Byrd (10 points), McKenzie Taylor (nine) and Jada Steele (eight) also got in on the action.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Deja White, who finished with eight points. While the Warriors did not see one player put together a lights-out scoring performance, they still managed to have seven different players put up points.

Middlebrooks was very complimentary of the Warriors, particularly their efforts in rebounding and playing defense.

“That is a very good team,” Middlebrooks said of the Warriors. “They are a good rebounding team. I think (White) had, like, four blocks tonight.”