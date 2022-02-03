GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge comes up just short against Marvin Ridge

HARRISBURG – In a game that was close throughout, the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team lost its second game in as many nights, falling to Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, 56-54, Wednesday night.

The Bulls were playing back-to-back games after losing at Lake Norman, 52-47, on Monday in a contest that knocked them from a first-place tie down to second place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference standings.

Nonetheless, the Bulls still gave Marvin Ridge a tough fight in their non-conference affair but came up just short. The Mavericks led by a point after one quarter of play but pushed their advantage to 30-24 at halftime. Hickory Ridge kept things close the rest of the way but didn’t have enough to end the game out in front.

Alyssa Lewis paced Hickory Ridge with 18 points, while Jasmine Fearne added 14 and Sheree Gidney 12.

Kaitlyn Walkers had six points, and Amya Leathers contributed four points.

Marvin Ridge – which improved to 17-4 overall – was led by Zahra Douglas’ 14 points.

Hickory Ridge falls to 12-6 and takes the floor Saturday when it plays Lake Norman again, this time in Harrisburg.