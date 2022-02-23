GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge grows stronger in late stages to move on to Round 2

CHARLOTTE – Maybe Hickory Ridge’s girls basketball team’s alter ego is the Rallyin’ Bulls.
That’s what they had to do in the late going Tuesday night.
Hickory Ridge, trailing by seven points entering the fourth quarter, held South Mecklenburg to just two points in the period to force overtime, then showed their mettle to pull off a 47-43 upset victory on the road in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Hickory Ridge (19-8) is seeded 22nd in the West Region, while South Mecklenburg (21-4) was 11th.
But on this night, it did not matter.
The Bulls led, 11-8, after the first quarter before the Sabres charged back to tie the score, 21-21, at halftime. In the third quarter, Hickory Ridge hit a malaise, scoring only seven points and setting up a 35-28 deficit going into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter and overtime, though, Hickory Ridge did its most important work, out-scoring South Meck, 19-8, over that span to emerge victorious and move on to the second round of the playoffs.
The Bulls will travel to Charlotte again on Thursday, this time for a rematch with Chambers, which defeated Hickory Ridge, 59-47, in December. Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson used to be a track coach, as well as an assistant basketball and football coach, at Chambers when it was called Vance High School.
Junior guard Alyssa Lewis had the hottest hand for Hickory Ridge Tuesday, scoring 17 points.
Hickory Ridge’s other scorers included Gabreyel Cook (eight points), Sheree Gidney (six), Jasmine Fearne (three), and Erica McClary and Amya Leathers (two apiece).
South Meck’s Senali Moss led all scorers with 22 points.