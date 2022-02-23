GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge grows stronger in late stages to move on to Round 2

CHARLOTTE – Maybe Hickory Ridge’s girls basketball team’s alter ego is the Rallyin’ Bulls.

That’s what they had to do in the late going Tuesday night.

Hickory Ridge, trailing by seven points entering the fourth quarter, held South Mecklenburg to just two points in the period to force overtime, then showed their mettle to pull off a 47-43 upset victory on the road in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Hickory Ridge (19-8) is seeded 22nd in the West Region, while South Mecklenburg (21-4) was 11th.

But on this night, it did not matter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bulls led, 11-8, after the first quarter before the Sabres charged back to tie the score, 21-21, at halftime. In the third quarter, Hickory Ridge hit a malaise, scoring only seven points and setting up a 35-28 deficit going into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter and overtime, though, Hickory Ridge did its most important work, out-scoring South Meck, 19-8, over that span to emerge victorious and move on to the second round of the playoffs.