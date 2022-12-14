 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge handles Wonders in Greater Metro 4 matchup

  • Updated
  • 0
12-12 HICKORY RIDGE-A.L. BROWN LOGO

HARRISBURG – That swarming Hickory Ridge defense struck again.

On Tuesday night, the Ragin’ Bulls used their full-court pressure to induce turnovers and limit A.L. Brown to a season-low points total, en route to a dominating 65-32 home win over the Wonders.

12-16 SHEREE GIDNEY

Sheree Gidney

It was the sixth consecutive win for the Ragin’ Bulls, who pushed their record to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

This was the second loss in a row for A.L. Brown (4-2, 0-1 GMC) after winning its first four games handily.

The Ragin’ Bulls jumped out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead Tuesday and were ahead, 28-14, at halftime. After a strong third period, in which the Bulls put up 23 points to the Wonders’ eight, the game was out of reach for A.L. Brown.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

12-04 ERICA MCCLARY

McClary

Hickory Ridge, once again, was paced by a balanced attack. Senior Erica McClary was the Bulls’ top scorer with 13 points, while Sheree Gidney had 12, Amya Leathers 11, with Alyssa Lewis and Chloe Woodward contributing 10 points each.

People are also reading…

Also, freshman guard Ma-Kaela Gidney had eight points, junior Hannah Shampine added two points, and freshman Makaila Ritter hit a free throw.

The Wonders were led by senior Xiomara Estela’s 13 points, and junior Ayanni Flood finished with 10.

Other scorers for A.L. Brown included Emily David (four points), Sadie Faulkner (three) and Makenzie Goode (two).

The Wonders were scheduled to travel to Red Springs on Wednesday before playing host to Lake Norman on Monday.

Hickory Ridge travels to West Cabarrus on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remains of the day: The latest Outer Banks shipwreck to wash ashore is a mystery

Remains of the day: The latest Outer Banks shipwreck to wash ashore is a mystery

A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. “It shows up every so often on South Core Banks about 6 miles up beach from the lighthouse,” ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

App simulates the catastrophic impact of an asteroid strike on Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts