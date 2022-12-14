GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge handles Wonders in Greater Metro 4 matchup

HARRISBURG – That swarming Hickory Ridge defense struck again.

On Tuesday night, the Ragin’ Bulls used their full-court pressure to induce turnovers and limit A.L. Brown to a season-low points total, en route to a dominating 65-32 home win over the Wonders.

It was the sixth consecutive win for the Ragin’ Bulls, who pushed their record to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

This was the second loss in a row for A.L. Brown (4-2, 0-1 GMC) after winning its first four games handily.

The Ragin’ Bulls jumped out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead Tuesday and were ahead, 28-14, at halftime. After a strong third period, in which the Bulls put up 23 points to the Wonders’ eight, the game was out of reach for A.L. Brown.

Hickory Ridge, once again, was paced by a balanced attack. Senior Erica McClary was the Bulls’ top scorer with 13 points, while Sheree Gidney had 12, Amya Leathers 11, with Alyssa Lewis and Chloe Woodward contributing 10 points each.

Also, freshman guard Ma-Kaela Gidney had eight points, junior Hannah Shampine added two points, and freshman Makaila Ritter hit a free throw.

The Wonders were led by senior Xiomara Estela’s 13 points, and junior Ayanni Flood finished with 10.

Other scorers for A.L. Brown included Emily David (four points), Sadie Faulkner (three) and Makenzie Goode (two).

The Wonders were scheduled to travel to Red Springs on Wednesday before playing host to Lake Norman on Monday.

Hickory Ridge travels to West Cabarrus on Friday.