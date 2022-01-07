 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge keeps balance in win over Mooresville
0 Comments

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge keeps balance in win over Mooresville

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
01-09 MCCLARY

Erica McClary, seen in this file photo, had a team-high 15 points for Hickory Ridge against Mooresville.

 JOAN MOORE, SPECIOAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

MOORESVILLE – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 3-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team used a balanced scoring effort on its way to a 51-46 road victory over Mooresville Thursday.

Hickory Ridge moves to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, keeping the Ragin’ Bulls in a tie for first place in the league. Mooresville drops to 4-8,1-2.

Junior Erica McClary tallied 15 points and sophomore forward Sheree Gidney had 12 points for Hickory Ridge, but many other Ragin’ Bulls – including Alyssa Lewis (nine), Gabreyel Cook (eight) and Aniya Leathers (five) – contributed mightily.

Seraiah Davis had a game-high 21 points for Mooresville.

Hickory Ridge doesn’t play agains until next Friday, when it travels to No. 2 Cox Mill, while Mooresville plays a home game against Statesville on Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts