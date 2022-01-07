GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge keeps balance in win over Mooresville

MOORESVILLE – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 3-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team used a balanced scoring effort on its way to a 51-46 road victory over Mooresville Thursday.

Hickory Ridge moves to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, keeping the Ragin’ Bulls in a tie for first place in the league. Mooresville drops to 4-8,1-2.

Junior Erica McClary tallied 15 points and sophomore forward Sheree Gidney had 12 points for Hickory Ridge, but many other Ragin’ Bulls – including Alyssa Lewis (nine), Gabreyel Cook (eight) and Aniya Leathers (five) – contributed mightily.

Seraiah Davis had a game-high 21 points for Mooresville.

Hickory Ridge doesn’t play agains until next Friday, when it travels to No. 2 Cox Mill, while Mooresville plays a home game against Statesville on Monday.