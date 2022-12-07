 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge posts sixth win of season by downing Cuthbertson

HARRISBURG – Senior guard Erica McClary led all scorers with 19 points in the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team’s 59-42 home non-conference victory over Waxhaw Cuthbertson Tuesday night.

Joining McClary in double figures for the Ragin’ Bulls were Alyssa Lewis (13 points) and Ma-Kaela Gidney (10).

Rounding out the scoring for Hickory Ridge were Sheree Gidney (eight points), Amya Leathers (seven) and Chloe Woodward (two).

The Ragin’ Bulls improved their record to 6-1 heading into Friday’s game at Greater Metro 4 Conference rival Cox Mill.

The Cavaliers (4-1) were paced by Amanda Sacoto’s 11 points.

