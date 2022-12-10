GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge takes ‘gritty’ win over hard-charging Cox Mill

CONCORD – Hickory Ridge and Cox Mill are two good girls basketball teams that have their sights set on a Greater Metro 4 Conference championship this season.

Both are well rounded and tenacious and, based on Friday night, will do most anything to make their dreams reality.

Including throw the basketball equivalent of haymakers all night long.

The two squads went blow-for-blow in front of an energetic crowd in the Cox Mill gym, but it was the girls from Hickory Ridge who were left standing, walking away with a tough 65-59 victory over the Chargers to open conference play.

Hickory Ridge won its fifth consecutive game and improved its record to 7-1 overall, 1-0 in the GMC. Cox Mill is now 4-3, 0-1 GMC.

The game was close from start to finish, with neither team able to put a comfortable distance between its opponent. In the end, the Ragin’ Bulls forced Cox Mill to miss six of its final nine field goals of the game and held on for the win.

Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said the outcome came down to one thing.

“I’m preaching to these girls about being gritty, and we were gritty enough to find a way to win,” Wilson said. “Cox Mill’s a good team, and we did what we had to do.”

The game was fast-paced and featured strong play in all facets.

Cox Mill’s Kay Decker (20 points) was effective knocking down deep jump shots, and teammate Ariana Perry (nine points) showed skill swooping to the basket from the wing and drawing fouls. Lauren Farrell (11 points) scored after getting defenders on her hip as she posted up on the interior, and the springy Makayla Richardson (11 points, 12 rebounds) was hard to stop as she regularly snatched offensive rebounds and earned trips to the free-throw line.

Hickory Ridge, though, was even more dangerous.

The speedy guard quartet of Alyssa Lewis (17 points), Amya Leathers (14 points), Erica McClary (10 points) and Ma-Kaela Gidney (six) had little problem getting to the basket with dribble penetration, particularly once they got a head of steam in a fast-break setting, which was frequent. Meanwhile, powerful junior forward Sheree Gidney (16 points) battled inside against Farrell and Richardson, and showed a deft touch on some 3-pointers in the second half.

The Bulls were able to handle the noisy setting, even as the Chargers got the crowd more into things when they opened the fourth quarter with a 6-3 run, with Decker’s two free throws pulling Cox Mill within 54-52 with about four minutes left in the game.

But Hickory Ridge closed things out as Leathers scored five of its final 11 points.

“I told our girls, ‘We’ve got to be tougher,’” Wilson said. “The only way to get tough is going through tough times and tough games. Tonight, like I told them, ‘I know where I think we can go, but we’ve got to have some tough times and prevail through them.’

“We did that tonight. We’ll keep practicing, and we’ll try to change that mentality and get even tougher. I think if we can do that, the sky’s the limit.”

Even as the home crowd went wild as the Chargers drew closer in the fourth period, Cox Mill coach Scott Parkin said that quarter also proved to be his team’s Achilles’ heel.

The Chargers didn’t make a field goal for nearly the first six minutes of the final stanza.

Granted, they went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line during that stretch, but Parkin said it was a costly trade-off against Hickory Ridge.

“Our shot selection wasn’t good at times, and we rushed some shots,” Parkin said. “When we got the ball in the paint, we were strong with it, we got to the line. We just weren’t making (field goals). When you’re trading one or two free throws and they’re hitting 3’s down at the other end, it’s just too much.”

Parkin, however, said even though the first conference game of the season ended with a loss, it was good to see how his young team responded in such a setting against a team as strong as Hickory Ridge.

“It was great for us,” Parkin said. “We’ve got eight, nine girls that are first-year varsity players. That’s a big part of it: Trying to find that right lineup I can trust to execute.

“We’re learning as we go. Hopefully, as we move forward, we’ll be able to pull out some games like this.”

Leathers, a sophomore, said the Bulls are looking forward to the rematch on Jan. 10 on their home court. They, too, she said, learned about themselves because Cox Mill put up a tough fight.

“We were the grittier team,” Leathers said. “Going out there, we knew it was a highly anticipated game and that the crowd was against us. We had a lot on our backs, and just going out there and playing hard was the key to it all.

“This is just the first step to our goal, which is the conference championship. It was a tough game, but we pulled through. We have many more, and this was just one of them. We’ve got them again, so we’ll hit them in the mouth again.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge 10 18 23 14 – 65

Cox Mill 14 12 22 11 – 59

HICKORY RIDGE – Alyssa Lewis 17, Sheree Gidney 16, Amya Leathers 14, Erica McClary 10, Ma-Kaela Gidney 6, Woodward 2 COX MILL – Kay Decker 20, MaKayla Richardson 11, Lauren Farrell 11, Perry 9, Bellamy 5, Diaz 3