GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Highly regarded West Rowan tops Central Cabarrus

CONCORD – The West Rowan girls basketball team kept its perfect record intact Tuesday night, downing Central Cabarrus, 63-31 at Coach Mason Court.

West Rowan, the No. 10 in the state among public and private schools and the top-ranked squad in Class 3A’s West Region, improved to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Central Cabarrus, which was coming off an overtime win over East Rowan, is now 9-6, 4-2.

On Tuesday, the Vikings were led by junior Kyra Lewis’ game-high 17 points. Daniyah Burton had six points and Jalayah Ray four, while Taylor Smith and Jocelyn Stanley added two apiece.

Emily Clarke had 16 points for the Falcons. Makaylah Tenor had 14 and Lauren Arnold 11.

Central Cabarrus travels to Carson Friday, while West Rowan plays host to Concord.