GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson defeats Mount Pleasant in YVC matchup

CONCORD – Senior guard Ravin Brooks put up 16 points to help the Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team take down Mount Pleasant, 42-30, in a home Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference victory Tuesday.

The Bulldogs improved their overall record to 4-6 and moved to 1-1 in the YVC.

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 56-44.

Ravin Brooks 

Mount Pleasant fell to 4-10, 1-2.

Also scoring in double digits for Jay M. Robinson was freshman center Destiny Chambers, who had 13 points.

Regiya Smith, Destinee Young and Li’Ara Batts had three points apiece for the Bulldogs, while Adore Davis and Emariyah Ratcliffe each added two points.

Katelyn Scott was the top scorer for the Tigers, totaling 11 points, and Sarah Acetuno put up 10 points.

Other scorers for the Tigers were Caylin Herring (four points), Ella Barber (two), Emoni Heligh (two) and Grace Leonard (one).

The Bulldogs play host to Gray Stone Day Friday, and the Tigers play host to Concord on Saturday.

