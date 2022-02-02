GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson topples Gray Stone Day for crucial YVC win

CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team picked up another crucial conference win Tuesday, defeating Gray Stone Day at home by a score of 54-28.
The Bulldogs (8-10 overall, 4-3 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference) held the lead throughout the game as the Knights (5-9, 3-5 YVC) struggled to get going early with only two points in the first quarter.
After finishing the first quarter with an 11-2 lead, the Bulldogs remained in control, increasing their quarterly scoring totals in each period.
“(After the first quarter), we calmed down,” said Lavar Batts Sr., who coaches the Jay M. Robinson boys team but was filling in with the girls Tuesday. “I told the ladies to just play good defense, play the passing lanes, rebound well and run. I think they did a much better job.”
As the Knights struggled to find much of a rhythm on offense, the Bulldogs did their best to step in front of passes to force turnovers, leading to transition buckets.
“The Gray Stone girls shoot the ball really well,” Batts said of the opponent. “They are well-coached and have some good players. We did a good job of getting in their passing lanes and running.”
Batts was pleased with how the Bulldogs were also able to attack the Knights’ defense in half-court situations.
“(Gray Stone) was running a 3-2 zone, and we tried to attack the gaps, find the open shooters and stay aggressive,” Batts said. “That was the plan from the beginning.”
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Li’Ara Batts, who poured in 20 points on Tuesday night. Also getting in on the action were Nasya Walker (15 points) and Ravin Brooks (14).
This came as no surprise to Batts, as he sees those three as the focal points of his team’s offense.
“Those three together are a tough trio,” Batts said. “They play extremely hard and play well together. If they continue that, we can make some noise.”
Looking at the Knights, the young team was led in scoring by freshman Mary Church, who finished with 13 points.
“(Church) is a very good leader on our team,” Gray Stone head coach Brittany Teller said. “She brings the energy almost every night. And that is what we need. We need more of that.”
As Church played with reckless abandon trying to keep her team in the game, the Knights overall could not do enough to avoid turnovers and stay in the game.
“We had too many turnovers,” Teller said. “We were throwing the ball places it should not be, not setting up plays we know to run.”
After playing a grueling slate that involved four games in four school days, Teller admitted the Knights are a bit tired.
They will have one day off before taking the floor again Thursday, this time on the road against Wadesboro Anson.
As for the Bulldogs, they will be have the rest of the week off before a rematch with the Knights on Monday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Gray Stone Day 2 7 11 8 -- 28
Jay M. Robinson 11 12 15 16 -- 54
GRAY STONE DAY – Church 13, Dry 5, Couch 4, Kuleba 4
JAY M. ROBINSON – Batts 20, Walker 15, Brooks 14, Taylor 5