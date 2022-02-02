GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson topples Gray Stone Day for crucial YVC win

“(Gray Stone) was running a 3-2 zone, and we tried to attack the gaps, find the open shooters and stay aggressive,” Batts said. “That was the plan from the beginning.”

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Li’Ara Batts, who poured in 20 points on Tuesday night. Also getting in on the action were Nasya Walker (15 points) and Ravin Brooks (14).

This came as no surprise to Batts, as he sees those three as the focal points of his team’s offense.

“Those three together are a tough trio,” Batts said. “They play extremely hard and play well together. If they continue that, we can make some noise.”

Looking at the Knights, the young team was led in scoring by freshman Mary Church, who finished with 13 points.

“(Church) is a very good leader on our team,” Gray Stone head coach Brittany Teller said. “She brings the energy almost every night. And that is what we need. We need more of that.”

As Church played with reckless abandon trying to keep her team in the game, the Knights overall could not do enough to avoid turnovers and stay in the game.