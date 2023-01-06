GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Keeping it Re’Ale, junior guard leads Trojans to blowout of Carson

CHINA GROVE – Re’Ale Walton was The Re’Ale Deal Friday night.

In a game at China Grove Carson, the Northwest Cabarrus junior guard pumped in 20 points to lead the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Trojans girls basketball team to a 56-16 victory over the Cougars.

Northwest Cabarrus is now 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Carson is 2-11, 1-3 SPC.

It was the third win in a row for the Trojans, who won by their largest margin since routing Concord by 48 points a year ago.

Junior forward Kennedy Hilsenroth also scored in double figures for Northwest Cabarrus, adding 10 points.

Other scoring contributors for the Trojans were freshman Kenzie Ortscheid (nine points), Marisa Furner (six), Allison Gordon (five), Aspen King (two) and Mikaela Alberico (two).

The Trojans travel to Concord on Tuesday, and Carson goes to East Rowan that same day.