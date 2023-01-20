 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lake Norman Charter edges Central Cabarrus in overtime

12-11 CENTRAL CABARRUS-LAKE NORMAN CHARTER LOGO

HUNTERSVILLE – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team fell just short Friday night, as Huntersville Lake Norman Charter held on for a 52-50 overtime victory over the visiting Vikings.

The game was tied at 44 at the end of regulation, and Lake Norman was able to fend off Central Cabarrus by a narrow margin, 8-6, in the extra period.

12-18 KATHERINE COLEY

Coley

The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Vikings, making their record 11-7 overall and 5-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Lake Norman Charter is 10-6, 4-4 SPC.

Central Cabarrus had big offensive outputs from Katherine Coley (18 points) and Jalayah Ray (15). Meanwhile, Taylor Smith added seven points, while Daniyah Burton had six, and Jocelyn Stanley and Kyra Lewis had two apiece.

01-20 jalayah ray

Ray

Jade Taylor scored 17 points for Lake Norman Charter. Jenna Mostert added 11 and Julia Zelando 10.

Central Cabarrus travels to Concord on Tuesday, and Lake Norman Charter plays host to Carson.

