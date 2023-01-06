GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lewis contributes a 30-piece as Ragin’ Bulls feast on Blue Devils

HARRISBURG – Alyssa Lewis went off Friday night.

Lewis, a senior guard, nearly doubled her season’s average, pouring in a game-high 30 points to lead Cream of Cabarrus No.1 Hickory Ridge to a 78-34 home victory over Mooresville.

The Ragin’ Bulls pushed their overall record to 10-3 while moving to 4-1 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. The Blue Devils are now 8-7, 1-2 in the GMC.

Lewis was already one of the GMC's top scorers, averaging 16.9 points per game.

The Ragin’ Bulls also got scoring contributions from Sheree Gidney (14 points), Chloe Woodward (11), Erica McClary (eight), Ma-Kaela Gidney (four), Amya Leathers (four), Hannah Shampine (three), Makaila Ritter (two) and Anna Dickinson (two).

Savannah Goodwin led Mooresville with 13 points, while Lilly Rumrill had eight

Hickory Ridge next plays host to No. 5 Cox Mill on Tuesday, and Mooresville visits No. 4 West Cabarrus on Wednesday.