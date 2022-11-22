GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lewis-led Vikings post first win of 2022-23

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team notched its first victory of the season, running away from Class 4A Charlotte Phillip O. Berry, 55-23, at Coach Mason Court Monday night.
The Vikings’ Kyra Lewis posted her second double-double of the season to help even her team’s record to 1-1 overall. Lewis, a 5-foot-7 junior forward, finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman guard Taylor Smith contributed 11 points, six assists and six steals, while junior guard Jalayah Ray added 10 points.
Class 3A Central Cabarrus takes the floor again next Wednesday when it plays host to another 4A school, Matthews Butler High.
OTHER MONDAY SCORES
BOYS
Central Cabarrus 79, Phillip O. Berry 30
Carson 50, A.L. Brown 42
Mount Pleasant 76, East Rowan 46
GIRLS
A.L. Brown 53, Carson 29
East Rowan 39, Mount Pleasant 23