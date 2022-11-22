 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lewis-led Vikings post first win of 2022-23

03-09 KYRA LEWIS

Kyra Lewis led the way for Central Cabarrus Monday night.

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team notched its first victory of the season, running away from Class 4A Charlotte Phillip O. Berry, 55-23, at Coach Mason Court Monday night.

The Vikings’ Kyra Lewis posted her second double-double of the season to help even her team’s record to 1-1 overall. Lewis, a 5-foot-7 junior forward, finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman guard Taylor Smith contributed 11 points, six assists and six steals, while junior guard Jalayah Ray added 10 points.

Class 3A Central Cabarrus takes the floor again next Wednesday when it plays host to another 4A school, Matthews Butler High.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

BOYS

Central Cabarrus 79, Phillip O. Berry 30

Carson 50, A.L. Brown 42

Mount Pleasant 76, East Rowan 46

GIRLS

A.L. Brown 53, Carson 29

East Rowan 39, Mount Pleasant 23

