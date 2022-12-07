 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lewis’ season-high night lift Vikings past South Rowan

10-03 CENTRAL CABARRUS-SOUTH ROWAN LOGO (2)

CHINA GROVE – With junior forward Kyra Lewis pouring in a season-high 24 points, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team ran away from South Rowan, 60-28, on the road Tuesday night.

03-09 KYRA LEWIS

Lewis

Lewis added seven rebounds and three steals for the Vikings, who improved their record to 3-3 overall, 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Jalayah Ray had 14 points for Central Cabarrus, while the rest of the Vikings’ scoring was done by Taylor Smith (seven), Jocelyn Stanley (four), Shu-li Fink (three) and Katherine Coley (three).

Kynlee Dextraze led South Rowan (2-4, 0-1 SPC) with 12 points.

The Vikings take the court again Friday when they play host to Huntersville Lake Norman Charter.

