GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAC-leading Concord Academy makes sure Knights stay in 2nd place

CONCORD – Zoey Ward wasn’t having it.

And neither were her Concord Academy girls basketball teammates.

The memory of their one-point victory over Northside Christian last month, during which they scored just two fourth-quarter points and held on for dear life at the end, was fresh in their minds.

So when the Knights road into town Friday with hopes of getting a win and moving into a first-place tie in the Metrolina Athletic Conference standings, Ward and Co. wanted to send them back to Charlotte disappointed and firmly on the second rung.

And the best way to do it, they figured, was with defense.

Employing a tenacious man-to-man attack, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Eagles smothered Northside Christian all night, forcing numerous off-the-mark shots and turnovers to coast to a 42-23 victory in their home gym that was filled to capacity.

The Eagles pushed their overall record to 15-7, while their MAC mark is now a perfect 9-0 with three league games remaining.

The Knights tumbled to 16-9 and 7-2, with their only conference losses coming to Concord Academy.

Ward, a senior forward who was recently nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the fourth period to stave off any hopes of Northside rally in this one.

“I was trying to play my best and get my team involved so we could pull it through because this game was very important to win the conference,” said Ward, who added seven rebounds and two steals.

“I just wanted to keep the energy up. I didn’t want to back down because usually teams come back, and they have energy because when they’re losing they have to fight. So we had to keep it up.”

It was the eighth consecutive win for the Eagles, who were playing their third game of the week. This one, though, meant a little bit more because perhaps their greatest threat for the conference crown was in town, not to mention this matchup is typically their biggest game of the year – no matter the records – because of the school’s longtime athletics rivalry.

“It’s a big win,” veteran Concord Academy coach Bill Middlebrooks said. “As a matter of fact, the girls were more enthused about this game than the coaches were because they knew what this game meant. We played a big game (Thursday) night (against High Point Christian), but it was more suited for the state. This one was for the conference. And Northside has always been our rivalry game, so they were fired up and ready to play. I think we did a good job, especially at the defensive end.

“It worked out for us. We still have a long way to go. But I think right now, this was a motivating thing, a turning point almost.”

Although the were several impressive moments for the Eagles offensively, like when Ward executed a perfect Euro Step in traffic to score or when senior guard McKenzie Taylor artfully swished two 3-pointers in the second quarter to create some distance between the squads, Concord Academy’s defense was the difference.

In the first half alone, the Knights missed 17 of 19 field goal attempts and had 11 turnovers. Northside Christian was limited to just seven points at halftime. Throughout the game, there was rarely an uncontested shot.

That defense especially came in handy in the second quarter, when the Eagles hit a bit of a scoring drought themselves

Although they led, 8-4, after the first quarter, the Eagles became mistake-prone in the next period – during one stretch they made four trips to the offensive end of the court and committed four turnovers. And in the first seven minutes of the second quarter, they were just 2-of10 from the field.

Those two shots, however, were huge, as they came off the hands of Taylor, who flicked in a pair of 3-pointers with ease and poise, and the Eagles had a double-digit lead at halftime after Ward made back-to-back free throws and seventh-grader Justice Alexander hit a leaning jumper.

During such a stretch, when the Eagles weren’t at the top of their offensive game, Taylor felt her 3’s were critical. She said she drew strength off the boisterous Eagle fans among the equally noisy Knights supporters.

“I feel like it really got the team going in what we needed to do,” said Taylor, who also led the team with eight assists. “Being in this environment, it’s just great. It’s always great to hit a big 3 and get the team going in rhythm.”

Middlebrooks smiled widely when discussing Taylor.

“She shot the ball very well (Thursday), and it carried over very well today,” the coach said. “She twisted her ankle in the game Thursday, so that kind of affected her lift on her jump shot. But she still hit two big, clutch jump shots for us.”

Northside Christian changed things up a bit in the second half, applying full-court defensive pressure. The Eagles indeed missed some shots, but the problem for the Knights was that Concord Academy’s own defense never relented.

The result was just four made field goals in the second half for the Knights.

The Eagles also had a big performance from senior center Jada Steele, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. Steele was a constant presence under the basket, either putting back missed shots or deftly hauling in crisp passes from Taylor and Janiya Byrd.

“Jada played hard for us in the post,” Middlebrooks said. “She took a couple of girls, put them on her shoulders, and put them in the basket. We’ve been trying to talk to her about that every practice, every game. Tonight she did it.”

Steele did most of her damage in the second half, when she had 10 points.

That was a perfect complement to Ward, who often would post up nearly the top of the key with her back to basket. From there, she either dished to a teammate cutting to the basket or turned and drove the lane for layups, often drawing fouls.

“Zoey stepped up attacking the basket,” Middlebrooks said of the one-time transfer who is nearing 2,000 points for her career. “We have a couple of offensive-minded girls whose shots weren’t falling tonight, so it was an opportunity to step up for Zoey.”

Ward, though, was more concerned about getting a step closer to another conference title.

That it happened against Northside Christian was an added bonus.

“It was really big,” Ward said. “We needed this. Because last game (against the Knights), we only won by one point, so they thought they were going to come back and it was going to be a good game.

“But it was no competition at all. Period.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Northside Christian 4 3 6 10 – 23

Concord Academy 8 10 10 14 – 42

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN – Womack 5, Carelock 9, Collins 3, Ashford 3, Henderson 3

CONCORD ACADEMY – Byrd 2, Taylor 6, Alexander 2, Mack 2, Zoey Ward 16, Jada Steele 14