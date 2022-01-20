GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant tops Jay M. Robinson to keep strong season going

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant girls basketball team is making significant strides this season.

On Thursday night, the Tigers provided another example of just how far they’ve come in recent years, as they controlled the game from the outset and took a 56-44 home victory over Jay M. Robinson.

The Tigers improved their overall record to 7-9, which is the most wins they’ve had since the 2018-19 season, when they finished 7-19. They are now 3-2 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

With six regular-season games remaining, three against opponents with losing records, Mount Pleasant is looking to reach the 10-win mark this season, something it hasn’t achieved for at least the past decade and half.

Over the previous two seasons, the Tigers had a combined nine wins.

The catalysts for Thursday’s win were deadly shooting, tough defense and the ability to answer whenever the Bulldogs seemed to be making a charge.