GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant tops Jay M. Robinson to keep strong season going
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant tops Jay M. Robinson to keep strong season going

  • Updated
The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 56-44.

Maci Harwood (12) shoots the jumper for Mount Pleasant.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant girls basketball team is making significant strides this season.

On Thursday night, the Tigers provided another example of just how far they’ve come in recent years, as they controlled the game from the outset and took a 56-44 home victory over Jay M. Robinson.

Addison Kluttz (21) with the 3-pointer.

The Tigers improved their overall record to 7-9, which is the most wins they’ve had since the 2018-19 season, when they finished 7-19. They are now 3-2 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

With six regular-season games remaining, three against opponents with losing records, Mount Pleasant is looking to reach the 10-win mark this season, something it hasn’t achieved for at least the past decade and half.

Over the previous two seasons, the Tigers had a combined nine wins.

The catalysts for Thursday’s win were deadly shooting, tough defense and the ability to answer whenever the Bulldogs seemed to be making a charge.

Senior Addison Kluttz had the hottest hand of the night for Mount Pleasant, racking up a game-high 19 points. But her touch seemed to be contagious, as Maci Harwood and Emma Fisher added nine points apiece for the Tigers, while Jordan Blake had eight and Sarah Aceituno seven.

Emma Fisher (11) asks for the ball in the paint.

The Tigers surged to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, and then tightened their defense in the second period, holding the Bulldogs without a field goal until just 24.9 seconds remained in the first half. Mount Pleasant went into the locker room ahead by double digits, 29-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Players fight for the loose ball.

Jay M. Robinson scored early in the third quarter, but then the Tigers went on a decisive 15-6 run, this time holding the Bulldogs to a pair of field goals, to take a commanding 44-27 lead that they never relinquished.  

Kluttz went on to score 10 of her points in the final quarter.

Li'Ara Batts (23) splits two Tiger defenders.

Sophomore Li’Ara Batts paced the Bulldogs with 17 points, and Nasya Walker finished with 12 points.

Jay M. Robinson, which fell to 5-9 (2-2 in the YVC), was scheduled to travel to North Stanly Friday. Mount Pleasant was slated to visit Gray Stone Day Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Mount Pleasant 15 14     15     12 – 56

Jay M. Robinson 8  11     8       17 – 44

JAY M. ROBINSON – Nasya Walker 12, Li’Ara Batts 17,

Taylor 2, Brooks 9

MOUNT PLEASANT – Blake 8, Addison Kluttz 19, Harwood 9, Aceituno 7, Herring 2, Fisher 9, Heileigh 2

