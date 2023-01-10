GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Hickory Ridge holds off No. 5 Cox Mill for 2nd time this season

HARRISBURG – It was another Cox Mill-Hickory Ridge matchup that came down to the wire.

Once again, though, the Hickory Ridge girls basketball wound up the victors, as the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls’ held off the No. 5 Chargers, this time, 44-40, Tuesday night.

In the teams’ first meeting last month, Hickory Ridge took a 65-59 victory in Concord.

On Tuesday, the Chargers faced a 13-point deficit (39-26) to start the fourth quarter but went on a late tear, scoring 14 points in the period. The Bulls were able to stave Cox Mill off and improve their record to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

Cox Mill fell to 9-7 overall and 3-3 in the GMC.

Erica McClary led a balanced attack for Hickory Ridge with 10 points, and Ma-Kaela Gidney had nine. Gidney’s older sister, Sheree Gidney, put up eight points, and Amya Leathers and Alyssa Lewis had seven apiece. Chloe Woodward completed the scoring for the Bulls, adding three points.

Kay Decker was the top scorer for the Chargers with a game-best 14 points, and Makayla Richardson and Lauren Farrell added six points each. Kennedy Bellamy had five points, and the rest of the Cox Mill scoring was done by Kelly Williams (three), Rachel Morphey (two) and Marcela Tarodo (two).

Cox Mill plays host to Lake Norman on Friday, and Hickory Ridge travels to South Iredell that same night.