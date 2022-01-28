 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Trojans slip early, push late to take down No. 6 Vikings
0 Comments
top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Trojans slip early, push late to take down No. 6 Vikings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls_basketball (19).jpg

A'Lanah Moore(11), Jocelyn Stanley (13) and Mariah Barrie (4) Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team used a late surge to defeat sixth-ranked Central Cabarrus on the road Thursday, winning by a score of 54-47.

Girls_basketball (14).jpg

Kyra Lewis (with the ball) looks to go to the basket. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The Trojans (11-1 overall, 7-1 South Piedmont 3A Conference) entered halftime down 28-23 following a 17-point second quarter by the Vikings (8-9, 4-4 SPC).

Despite the deficit, the Trojans went into the second half determined to maintain their first-place position (tied with China Grove Carson) in the SPC standings. Thanks to a third quarter in which they outscored the Vikings 15-6, they did just that.

Girls_basketball (1).jpg

Jocelyn Stanley (13), A'Lanah Moore (11), and Amari Haley (44) prepare for the rebound. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

“I think the intensity picked up for us in the second half,” Northwest Cabarrus head coach Jarmaine Spruill said. “I wish we could have started the game in that fashion, but we came into the second half on high-alert. Things just really started to turn around for us, and it all started with defense.”

Girls_basketball (32).jpg

Northwest head coach Jarmaine Spruill (center) talks to his team during a timeout. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Spruill noted that much of the Vikings’ second-quarter success came due to putbacks from offensive rebounds. He praised his team for being much more physical in the second half to prevent those second-chance looks.

Vikings’ head coach Brandon Blalock was disappointed in the result as his team could not seal the deal against one of the conference’s top teams.

Girls_basketball (22).jpg

Chaunesse Barringer (10) skies in for the layup. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

“(The Trojans) played with a little more of a sense of urgency than we did, especially in the third quarter,” Blalock said. “It was a tough game.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Yet even in the loss, Blalock did see a silver lining for his team: It was  able to play a competitive game with a top-tier opponent.

Girls_basketball (33).jpg

Central head coach Brandon Blalock (center) talks to his team during a timeout. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

“I told the team that tonight should show them that they can play with everyone in the conference,” Blalock said. “It has been up and down this year. We have some youth, but we can still play with anyone. If a few things went our way, it could have been a different outcome.”

Blalock’s squad was led in scoring by Kyra Lewis and Amari Haley. The two forwards finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Girls_basketball (24).jpg

Kennedy Hilsenroth (25) rises above the crowd. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The Trojans had a 15-point scorer of their own, as Chaunesse Barringer continued to prove why she is one of the most heralded point guards in Cabarrus County.

“When (Barringer) gets out in transition, she is really tough,” Blalock said. “She lives in transition. She is a tough player.”

Girls_basketball (3).jpg

Northwest's Leah Zsambeky (22) brings the ball up the court. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

SCORING SUMMARY

Northwest Cabarrus   13    10    15   16 -- 54

Central Cabarrus     11     17     6    13 -- 47

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Chaunesse Barringer 15, A’lanah Moore 13, McIntyre 12, Walton 8, Hilsenroth 6

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Kyra Lewis 15, Amari Haley 14, Barrie 7, McDonald 5, Stanley 4, Duncan 1, Ray 1

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits site of Pittsburgh's collapsed bridge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts