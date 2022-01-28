GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Trojans slip early, push late to take down No. 6 Vikings

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team used a late surge to defeat sixth-ranked Central Cabarrus on the road Thursday, winning by a score of 54-47.
The Trojans (11-1 overall, 7-1 South Piedmont 3A Conference) entered halftime down 28-23 following a 17-point second quarter by the Vikings (8-9, 4-4 SPC).
Despite the deficit, the Trojans went into the second half determined to maintain their first-place position (tied with China Grove Carson) in the SPC standings. Thanks to a third quarter in which they outscored the Vikings 15-6, they did just that.
“I think the intensity picked up for us in the second half,” Northwest Cabarrus head coach Jarmaine Spruill said. “I wish we could have started the game in that fashion, but we came into the second half on high-alert. Things just really started to turn around for us, and it all started with defense.”
Spruill noted that much of the Vikings’ second-quarter success came due to putbacks from offensive rebounds. He praised his team for being much more physical in the second half to prevent those second-chance looks.
Vikings’ head coach Brandon Blalock was disappointed in the result as his team could not seal the deal against one of the conference’s top teams.
“(The Trojans) played with a little more of a sense of urgency than we did, especially in the third quarter,” Blalock said. “It was a tough game.”
Yet even in the loss, Blalock did see a silver lining for his team: It was able to play a competitive game with a top-tier opponent.
“I told the team that tonight should show them that they can play with everyone in the conference,” Blalock said. “It has been up and down this year. We have some youth, but we can still play with anyone. If a few things went our way, it could have been a different outcome.”
Blalock’s squad was led in scoring by Kyra Lewis and Amari Haley. The two forwards finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The Trojans had a 15-point scorer of their own, as Chaunesse Barringer continued to prove why she is one of the most heralded point guards in Cabarrus County.
“When (Barringer) gets out in transition, she is really tough,” Blalock said. “She lives in transition. She is a tough player.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest Cabarrus 13 10 15 16 -- 54
Central Cabarrus 11 17 6 13 -- 47