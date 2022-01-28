GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Trojans slip early, push late to take down No. 6 Vikings

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team used a late surge to defeat sixth-ranked Central Cabarrus on the road Thursday, winning by a score of 54-47.

The Trojans (11-1 overall, 7-1 South Piedmont 3A Conference) entered halftime down 28-23 following a 17-point second quarter by the Vikings (8-9, 4-4 SPC).

Despite the deficit, the Trojans went into the second half determined to maintain their first-place position (tied with China Grove Carson) in the SPC standings. Thanks to a third quarter in which they outscored the Vikings 15-6, they did just that.

“I think the intensity picked up for us in the second half,” Northwest Cabarrus head coach Jarmaine Spruill said. “I wish we could have started the game in that fashion, but we came into the second half on high-alert. Things just really started to turn around for us, and it all started with defense.”

Spruill noted that much of the Vikings’ second-quarter success came due to putbacks from offensive rebounds. He praised his team for being much more physical in the second half to prevent those second-chance looks.