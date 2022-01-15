GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 2 Hickory Ridge uses stifling pressure to dominate third-ranked Cox Mill

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 2-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team picked up a crucial road conference victory Friday, defeating No. 3 Cox Mill by a score of 60-37.
After the win, the Ragin’ Bulls (10-4, 4-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference) remain in a tie with Lake Norman for first place in the GMC standings, while the Chargers (10-4, 3-1 GMC) fell out of the formerly three-way tie with their first conference loss.
For the Ragin’ Bulls, their bread and butter came from their full-court press. On every inbounds play, the Chargers were in a battle just to get the ball to the other side of the court.
“(After the previous game against Mooresville), I wanted to run the press and stay with it for the entire game tonight,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson explained. “We knew we could come out and take control of the game with it, and that is what we did. Our girls just came to play.”
The press did not come as a surprise to the Chargers, as head coach Scott Parkin explained.
“We spent three days of practice preparing for it,” Parkin said. “(Hickory Ridge) just did a great job with it. We did not handle it well. I felt that we worried too much about the defense and got out of sorts with it. We just never recovered.”
The Chargers were forced into many turnovers by the press, including 10 in the first quarter alone. The Ragin’ Bulls used these turnovers to create scoring opportunities in transition.
The Ragin’ Bulls also managed to knock down outside shots, further widening the gap as the game went along.
The Bulls were led in scoring by junior Alyssa Lewis, who finished with 17 points. Most notably, Lewis channeled her inner Aaron Rodgers as she threw a one-handed Hail Mary from 75 feet away that banked in as time expired in the third quarter.
The shot served as a microcosm of the game, as everything seemed to go right for Hickory Ridge.
“(The Ragin’ Bulls) shot the ball extremely well,” Parkin said. “They played a great game and kicked our butts, so we just have to get back to work.”
Jasmine Fearne pumped in 14 points, and Erica McClary added 13.
Meanwhile, Kylie Lewis led Cox Mill with 13, and Ariana Perry had eight.
Wilson believes this was a big win for his team. However, he says he feels that way about every conference win.
“Every game is important,” Wilson said. “(In the GMC), you have to come ready to play pretty much every night. I think all these teams are coached well and do all the right things.”
The Ragin’ Bulls will try to keep their conference winning streak alive Tuesday when they return home to face West Cabarrus.
As for the Chargers, their next game will also come Tuesday when they travel to South Iredell.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 13 21 16 10 -- 60
Cox Mill 7 15 10 5 -- 37
HICKORY RIDGE – Alyssa Lewis 17, Jasmine Fearne 14, Erica McClary 13, Gidney 6, Leathers 5, Cook 5
COX MILL –Kylie Lewis 13, Perry 8, Farrell 6, Fox 4, Hines 4, Axce 2