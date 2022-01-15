GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 2 Hickory Ridge uses stifling pressure to dominate third-ranked Cox Mill

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 2-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team picked up a crucial road conference victory Friday, defeating No. 3 Cox Mill by a score of 60-37.

After the win, the Ragin’ Bulls (10-4, 4-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference) remain in a tie with Lake Norman for first place in the GMC standings, while the Chargers (10-4, 3-1 GMC) fell out of the formerly three-way tie with their first conference loss.

For the Ragin’ Bulls, their bread and butter came from their full-court press. On every inbounds play, the Chargers were in a battle just to get the ball to the other side of the court.

“(After the previous game against Mooresville), I wanted to run the press and stay with it for the entire game tonight,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson explained. “We knew we could come out and take control of the game with it, and that is what we did. Our girls just came to play.”

The press did not come as a surprise to the Chargers, as head coach Scott Parkin explained.