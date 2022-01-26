GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 2 Ragin’ Bulls blast past Blue Devils for third consecutive victory

HARRISBURG – The Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team maintained its position as one of only two undefeated teams in the Greater Metro 4 Conference by defeating Mooresville at home Tuesday night, 70-34.

The Ragin’ Bulls won their third game in a row and have an 11-4 overall record, which includes a 5-0 mark in the GMC.

Mooresville fell to 7-9 and 3-3.

The Bulls were paced by senior forward Jasmine Fearne, who had 19 points, while junior guard Alyssa Lewis had 15 points, and junior guard Erica McClary added 12.

Other offensive contributors for Hickory Ridge included Amya Leathers (eight points), and Gabreyel Cook and Kaitlyn Walters (six points apiece).

While the Bulls reached the 70-point mark for the third time this season, defense was just as vital, as they limited Mooresville to just five points in the second half and leading 41-29 at halftime.

Mooresville was led by Ellie Goins, who had 13 points.

The Ragin’ Bulls are scheduled to play host to No. 5 West Cabarrus on Wednesday, and Mooresville faces Lake Norman at home on Thursday.